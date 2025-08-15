UPDATE: Hawk, King Fires Near SCV Burn 800 Acres

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is battling twin blazes in northern Los Angeles County near the Santa Clarita Valley.

The latest fire, the Hawk Fire broke out in Acton around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the Hawk Fire is located at 35000 Block of Trenmar Drive, Acton. Law Enforcement is conducting local evacuations. The fire is now estimated at 300 acres.

Evacuation Orders have been issued for Zone: PAL-005.

Evacuation Warnings have been issued for Zones: AGD-HIERBA, LAC-E038, LAC-E040, LAC-E041, LAC-E042, PAL-018, PAL-019.

Location information: Zone ID: PAL-005

North of: Via Famero Drive, Ritter Motorway

SOUTH OF: Elizabeth Lake Road, Bouquet Canyon Road

EAST OF: Mi N Hierba Rd, Mt Mcdill Trail, Bouquet Canyon Road

WEST OF: West Avenue S

Residents should:

Check their evacuation status at https:// genasys.com/.

Sign up for emergency notifications at https:// lacounty.gov/emergency/.

Monitor road closures at https://pw.lacounty.gov/roadclosures.

The Watch Duty App now reports that some evacuations have been reduced to only Area A in PAL-005 and that structures are threatened.

Hand crews and air support has also been requested from Cal Fire bby LACoFD.

The King Fire is now at 20% containment accordidng to LACoFD. The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14 east of the I-5 at Smokey Bear Road.

The fire is being battles by LACoFD, Cal Fire and Angeles National Forest crews.

Estimated acreage: 577.

The I-5 freeway which had been closed has now been reopened according to LACoFD.

Evacuation warnings remain in place for:

GOR-E004

CAS-PARADISERANCH

GOR-HUNGRYVALLEY

GOR-E001

LAC-E005

