header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 15
1939 - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [Watch Clip]
Stagecoach movie
UPDATE: LASD Homicide Assists SCV Sheriff’s Station With Castaic Murder
| Sunday, Feb 15, 2026
Homicide investigation

An update on a murder that occurred on Saturday, Feb. 14, in Castaic, has been issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau:

“On Saturday, Feb. 14, at 1:35 p.m., deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the 32000 block of Ridge Top Lane, in the city of Castaic regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call.

Upon arrival, deputies located a male lying on the floor of the living room suffering from multiple stab wounds to his body. Deputies rendered first aid until the arrival of personnel from the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The male was identified as 62-year-old, Bruce Whitney, of Castaic.

Homicide Investigators identified Whitney’s stepson, 19-year-old Terrance Crawford, as a suspect in the murder.

Crawford was located in the Los Angeles area, arrested, transported and booked at Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station for murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.

There is no additional information at this time.”

Original press release issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 14 murder in Castaic:

“Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are responding to assist Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station with a death investigation. The incident was reported Saturday, Feb.14, at approximately 2 p.m. on the 32700 block of Ridge Top Lane, in the city of Castaic.

The male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man found stabbed to death inside a Castaic home Saturday afternoon has now been identified, and investigators say his own stepson has been arrested in connection with the killing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

UPDATE: LASD Homicide Assists SCV Sheriff’s Station With Castaic Murder

UPDATE: LASD Homicide Assists SCV Sheriff’s Station With Castaic Murder
Sunday, Feb 15, 2026
An update on a murder that occured on Saturday, Feb. 14, in Castaic, has been issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 26: Parenting for Prevention Presents Former Gang Member in Virtual Meeting

Feb. 26: Parenting for Prevention Presents Former Gang Member in Virtual Meeting
Saturday, Feb 14, 2026
Peer pressure can change a child’s life in an instant. Join the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday, Feb. 26, 6-7 p.m. for an online parent presentation featuring Ramses Mayorga, a Canyon Country resident who fell into peer pressure as a teen, served time in prison and now mentors Santa Clarita youth.
FULL STORY...

Bouquet Canyon Road Now Closed at Benz Road, Detours in Place

Bouquet Canyon Road Now Closed at Benz Road, Detours in Place
Saturday, Feb 14, 2026
A live video posted by "Canyon Karen" on the Bouquet Canyon Project-Residents' Forum page on Friday, Feb. 13, showed dozens of cars speeding up Bouquet Canyon Road, then slamming on their brakes to avoid crashing into the barricade just past Bouquet Canyon Road and Pam Court.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 18: ‘Teen Game Day, Human Battleship’ at Newhall Library

Feb. 18: ‘Teen Game Day, Human Battleship’ at Newhall Library
Friday, Feb 13, 2026
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a "Teen Game Day: Human Battleship," event Wednesday, Feb. 18, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

Cowboy Festival VIP Passes, Ticketed Events Now on Sale

Cowboy Festival VIP Passes, Ticketed Events Now on Sale
Friday, Feb 13, 2026
The 30th Anniversary Cowboy Festival is riding into town, and it’s bigger than ever. Grab your VIP passes and ticketed experiences to enjoy cowboy living, live music, a new line dance competition and a full weekend packed with western fun.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
TMU Swim Wins Several Individual Titles at PCSC Championships
The Master's University swimming teams competed at the PCSC Championships this week at East L.A. Swim Stadium.
TMU Swim Wins Several Individual Titles at PCSC Championships
UPDATE: LASD Homicide Assists SCV Sheriff’s Station With Castaic Murder
An update on a murder that occured on Saturday, Feb. 14, in Castaic, has been issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau.
UPDATE: LASD Homicide Assists SCV Sheriff’s Station With Castaic Murder
Feb. 16: Flood Watch, Wind Advisory for SCV Issued by National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has issued a widespread flood watch and wind advisory for a large area of Southern California including the Santa Clarita Valley for Monday, Feb. 16 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Feb. 16: Flood Watch, Wind Advisory for SCV Issued by National Weather Service
Today in SCV History (Feb. 15)
<strong>1939</strong> - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2172.htm" target="_blank">Watch Clip</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2172.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw2172t.jpg" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;" alt="Stagecoach movie"> </a>
Feb. 26: Parenting for Prevention Presents Former Gang Member in Virtual Meeting
Peer pressure can change a child’s life in an instant. Join the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday, Feb. 26, 6-7 p.m. for an online parent presentation featuring Ramses Mayorga, a Canyon Country resident who fell into peer pressure as a teen, served time in prison and now mentors Santa Clarita youth.
Feb. 26: Parenting for Prevention Presents Former Gang Member in Virtual Meeting
Bouquet Canyon Road Now Closed at Benz Road, Detours in Place
A live video posted by "Canyon Karen" on the Bouquet Canyon Project-Residents' Forum page on Friday, Feb. 13, showed dozens of cars speeding up Bouquet Canyon Road, then slamming on their brakes to avoid crashing into the barricade just past Bouquet Canyon Road and Pam Court.
Bouquet Canyon Road Now Closed at Benz Road, Detours in Place
Today in SCV History (Feb. 14)
<strong>1939</strong> - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/tlp_lat021539pg2.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/tlp_lat021539pg2.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/tlp_lat021539pg2imgt.jpg" alt="Newhall school" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
SUSD Board Seeks Public Input on Search for New District Superintendent
Saugus Union School District Dr. Colleen Hawkins will retire as Superintendent of SUSD at the end of this school year, June 30. The Board has begun the process of selecting the next superintendent for the SUSD district.
SUSD Board Seeks Public Input on Search for New District Superintendent
Kathryn Barger | No New Taxes in L.A. County
At our Board meeting this week, I voted "no" on another countywide sales tax. Los Angeles County already has the highest sales tax of any major metropolis.
Kathryn Barger | No New Taxes in L.A. County
Feb. 18: ‘Teen Game Day, Human Battleship’ at Newhall Library
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a "Teen Game Day: Human Battleship," event Wednesday, Feb. 18, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Feb. 18: ‘Teen Game Day, Human Battleship’ at Newhall Library
March 7: SCAA Art Exhibit ‘Vessels’ Reception
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will hold a reception for its art exhibit, "Vessels," 5-8 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at the SCAA Gallery.
March 7: SCAA Art Exhibit ‘Vessels’ Reception
March 7: Jack and Jill of America ‘Mardi Gras Casino Night Fundraiser’
The Santa Clarita/ Antelope Valley Chapter of Jack and Jill of America will presents its "Mardi Gras Casino Night Fundraiser," 6-11 p.m., Saturday March 7 at Sand Canyon Country Club.
March 7: Jack and Jill of America ‘Mardi Gras Casino Night Fundraiser’
Cowboy Festival VIP Passes, Ticketed Events Now on Sale
The 30th Anniversary Cowboy Festival is riding into town, and it’s bigger than ever. Grab your VIP passes and ticketed experiences to enjoy cowboy living, live music, a new line dance competition and a full weekend packed with western fun.
Cowboy Festival VIP Passes, Ticketed Events Now on Sale
Feb. 17: SUSD Board Meets to Discuss District Growth Forecast Report
The Saugus Union School District will hold its regular public meeting of the governing board of trustees on Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. It will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss existing and anticipated litigation.
Feb. 17: SUSD Board Meets to Discuss District Growth Forecast Report
Valladares Introduces Bill to Ensure Buffer Between Schools, Rehab Facilities
State Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares has announced the introduction of SB 1060, legislation establishing a statewide standard requiring large residential alcohol and drug rehabilitation facilities to be located at least 1,000 feet away from public or private elementary schools, secondary schools and daycare centers.
Valladares Introduces Bill to Ensure Buffer Between Schools, Rehab Facilities
High School Soccer Playoffs: Three Foothill League Teams Remain
Overtime and penalty kicks were not good to our Foothill League boys soccer squads in the playoffs on Feb. 11. And the result was that only one of five teams, yes, the one that did not have to go to overtime, collected a victory. None of the Foothill League girls teams had to go to overtime, and two out of four came away with victories on Feb. 12.
High School Soccer Playoffs: Three Foothill League Teams Remain
Feb. 22: Historic Rancho Camulos Museum Hosts Entertaining Fundraiser
The Rancho Camulos Museum in Piru will present John Boston, a columnist for The Signal newspaper in Santa Clarita, as he shares humorous and secret tales of Santa Clarita Valley newspaper legends Ruth and Scott Newhall on Sunday, Feb. 22 at noon.
Feb. 22: Historic Rancho Camulos Museum Hosts Entertaining Fundraiser
Today in SCV History (Feb. 13)
<strong>1999</strong> - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sg031305-manzer.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sg031305-manzer.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/pacific_telephone.jpg" alt="Pacific Telephone" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Feb. 21: SCAA, Locke Ladies ‘First, Famous Black Trailblazers of Santa Clarita’ Book Release, Art Exhibit Reception
The Locke Ladies Collaborative Members and Santa Clarita Artists Association will present "Celebration of Santa Clarita First & Famous Black Trailblazers," a Black History Month book release and art exhibit reception, 3:30-5:50 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. at the SCAA Gallery.
Feb. 21: SCAA, Locke Ladies ‘First, Famous Black Trailblazers of Santa Clarita’ Book Release, Art Exhibit Reception
Whitesides Pays Tribute to Santa Clarita Lady Flyers on House Floor in D.C.
On Thursday, Feb. 12, U.S. Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) paid tribute, on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, to the Santa Clarita Lady Flyers, an age 12 and under girls hockey team involved in a tragic traffic accident last month.
Whitesides Pays Tribute to Santa Clarita Lady Flyers on House Floor in D.C.
Feb. 19: ‘Teen Crafts & Stuff, DIY Mini Yarn Hats’ at Canyon Country Library
Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library will host a "Teen Crafts & Stuff: DIY Mini Yarn Hats," event on Thursday, Feb. 19, 4-5 p.m. at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
Feb. 19: ‘Teen Crafts & Stuff, DIY Mini Yarn Hats’ at Canyon Country Library
Feb. 20: ‘Rock en Español vs. 80’s New Wave’ at El Patron Mexican Bar, Grill
El Patron Mexican Bar & Grill will present "Rock en Español vs. 80’s New Wave" featuring the Golden State Band, Friday, Feb. 20 with live music starting at 10 p.m.
Feb. 20: ‘Rock en Español vs. 80’s New Wave’ at El Patron Mexican Bar, Grill
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Witnesses to Fatal Crash That Killed Married Couple
A traffic collision at the Intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Bouquet Canyon Road at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 6 resulted in the deaths of Genry and Patty Ortiz of Santa Clarita and severe injuries to their 25-year-old daughter, Erin.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Witnesses to Fatal Crash That Killed Married Couple
SCVNews.com