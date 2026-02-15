UPDATE: LASD Homicide Assists SCV Sheriff’s Station With Castaic Murder

An update on a murder that occurred on Saturday, Feb. 14, in Castaic, has been issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau:

“On Saturday, Feb. 14, at 1:35 p.m., deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the 32000 block of Ridge Top Lane, in the city of Castaic regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call.

Upon arrival, deputies located a male lying on the floor of the living room suffering from multiple stab wounds to his body. Deputies rendered first aid until the arrival of personnel from the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The male was identified as 62-year-old, Bruce Whitney, of Castaic.

Homicide Investigators identified Whitney’s stepson, 19-year-old Terrance Crawford, as a suspect in the murder.

Crawford was located in the Los Angeles area, arrested, transported and booked at Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station for murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.

There is no additional information at this time.”

Original press release issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 14 murder in Castaic:

“Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are responding to assist Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station with a death investigation. The incident was reported Saturday, Feb.14, at approximately 2 p.m. on the 32700 block of Ridge Top Lane, in the city of Castaic.

The male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man found stabbed to death inside a Castaic home Saturday afternoon has now been identified, and investigators say his own stepson has been arrested in connection with the killing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.”

