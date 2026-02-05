Update: LASD Make Arrest in Connection to a Double Homicide Last Halloween in Newhall

In continuing their investigation into the shooting deaths of 30-year-old Elijah Harts and 27-year-old Anthony Mora, Homicide Investigators identified 19-year-old Alejandro Trujillo of Newhall, as a suspect in the murders.

The shooting occurred on Oct. 31, 2025, on the 25000 block of De Wolfe Road in the city of Newhall.

Trujillo was arrested on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, and booked at Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

On Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, Homicide Investigators presented the case to Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, San Fernando Branch Office.

Trujillo was charged with two counts of felony murder, case number 26SFCF00224, and is being held on no bail.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Those who prefer to provide information anonymously, may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

