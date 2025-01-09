UPDATE: More Fires Break Out in Southern California

Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 26,000 acres and more than 2,000 structures have been lost.

The fire has also reportedly killed five people.

Additional fires have reportedly broken out in the Hollywood Hills and other areas. The Hollywood Hills fire has been named the Sunset Fire.

Fire status as of 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8

Palisades Fire:

15,832 acres

0% contained

Extreme fire behavior, including short and long-range spotting, continues to challenge firefighting efforts for the Palisades Fire. Winds gusts up to 60 MPH are expected to continue through Thursday, potentially aiding in further fire activity and suppression efforts.

Eaton Fire

10,600 acres

0% contained

Firefighters are working aggressively to slow the spread and protect critical infrastructure under extreme conditions. Multiple structures have been damaged or destroyed as the wind-driven brush fire continues. Red Flag high wind conditions are expected to continue until Thursday evening. The combination of low humidity, dry fuels, and shifting winds has heightened the potential for spot fires and rapid expansion. Residents are urged to remain alert and follow instructions from local authorities as the situation evolves.

Hurst Fire

700 acres

0% contained

The Hurst Fire is spreading rapidly under high winds, creating dangerous conditions for nearby communities. Fire crews are working to contain the fire and protect critical infrastructure as it threatens homes and other structures. The combination of dry fuels, strong winds, and low humidity is contributing to aggressive fire behavior, making containment efforts extremely challenging. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and follow directives from local authorities as the situation evolves.

Lidia Fire (Acton)

80 acres

30% contained

Road Closures: Soledad Canyon Road between Agua Dulce Canyon Road and Crown Valley Road.

Sunset Fire

60 acres

0% contained

Evacuation ofters have been ordered in response to this fast-moving wind-driving wildfire. The fire originated in a wooded area in the Hollywood Hills.

