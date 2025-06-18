header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 18
1945 - PFC Johnny Cordova of Castaic killed in action on Okinawa [story]
Johnny Cordova
Update on Monitoring by South Coast Air Quality Management District
| Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
Water drop


To assess the potential air quality impacts of ongoing debris removal efforts near the Palisades and Eaton Fire areas, the South Coast Air Quality Management District conducted initial mobile monitoring surveys to detect airborne pollutants, including toxic metals and volatile organic compounds.

These surveys provided a brief snapshot of air quality conditions at the time and helped identify pollutants of concern and locations where temporary stationary monitoring would be most effective.

Based on survey findings, cleanup activities, and proximity to homes, schools, and other sensitive receptors, South Coast AQMD established five temporary air monitoring stations in the most impacted areas. These stations measure particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), air toxic metals (such as arsenic and lead), and asbestos to provide the information needed to support health risks evaluations. South Coast AQMD developed a public-facing interactive air quality data dashboard to display the hourly PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations levels in real-time and provide the results of air toxic metals and asbestos measurements.

Results: The levels of PM2.5 and PM10 have remained below federal air quality standards throughout the monitoring period. Preliminary results show that most air quality measurements have remained within typical background levels. However, occasional elevated levels of certain metals, such as lead, arsenic, chromium, and nickel, have been detected above background levels in certain areas, but do not pose a health risk. Occasionally, some samples indicated the presence of asbestos.

Overall, these findings suggest that air quality in the affected fire zones has largely returned to pre-fire conditions. However, ongoing cleanup activities may resuspend dust and ash in the air, which may result in localized impacts on air quality.

The public within and near the Eaton and Palisades burn areas is strongly encouraged to follow the safety precautions outlined by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to minimize the potential risk of exposure to ash, soot, and fire debris. Strong winds can carry ash and soot over a wider area, increasing the potential for exposure, so it is especially important to take extra care during weather fluctuations and windy conditions.

For more information, visit the AQMD Wildfire Response page.

For additional information on the post-fire air, soil and water assessment plan, visit this page from Public Health.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Update on Monitoring by South Coast Air Quality Management District

Update on Monitoring by South Coast Air Quality Management District
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
To assess the potential air quality impacts of ongoing debris removal efforts near the Palisades and Eaton Fire areas, the South Coast Air Quality Management District conducted initial mobile monitoring surveys to detect airborne pollutants, including toxic metals and volatile organic compounds.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Parks’ Summer 2025 Junior Lake Lifeguard Program is Open For Enrollment

L.A. County Parks’ Summer 2025 Junior Lake Lifeguard Program is Open For Enrollment
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce that enrollment is open for the Summer 2025 Junior Lake Lifeguard Program for youth ages 9-17.
FULL STORY...

Vector Control Launches Summer Mosquito Awareness Campaign

Vector Control Launches Summer Mosquito Awareness Campaign
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has launched its 2025 summer campaign, “Guardians of Greater LA,” to highlight the unwavering commitment of the district and its dedicated staff in protecting the health of nearly six million county residents.
FULL STORY...

Take a Sunset Stroll at Vasquez Rocks

Take a Sunset Stroll at Vasquez Rocks
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
Take a Sunset Stroll at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center in Agua Dulce.
FULL STORY...

Barger Seeks to Defer, Refund Permit Fees for Eaton, Palisades Fires Survivors

Barger Seeks to Defer, Refund Permit Fees for Eaton, Palisades Fires Survivors
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday on a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to defer and refund costly County permit fees for survivors of the devastating Eaton and Palisades Fires that struck in January 2025.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Update on Monitoring by South Coast Air Quality Management District
To assess the potential air quality impacts of ongoing debris removal efforts near the Palisades and Eaton Fire areas, the South Coast Air Quality Management District conducted initial mobile monitoring surveys to detect airborne pollutants, including toxic metals and volatile organic compounds.
Update on Monitoring by South Coast Air Quality Management District
L.A. County Parks’ Summer 2025 Junior Lake Lifeguard Program is Open For Enrollment
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce that enrollment is open for the Summer 2025 Junior Lake Lifeguard Program for youth ages 9-17.
L.A. County Parks’ Summer 2025 Junior Lake Lifeguard Program is Open For Enrollment
CHP Leads California’s Charge in Nationwide Crackdown on Organized Retail Crime
The California Highway Patrol joined more than 100 law enforcement agencies and major retailers for a multi-day, National Organized Retail Crime Blitz.
CHP Leads California’s Charge in Nationwide Crackdown on Organized Retail Crime
Today in SCV History (June 18)
1945 - PFC Johnny Cordova of Castaic killed in action on Okinawa [story]
Johnny Cordova
COC Offers AA Degree in American Sign Language Interpreting
The American Sign Language Interpreting program at College of the Canyons is a comprehensive two-year program designed to award students with an Associate in Arts degree in American Sign Language Interpreting.
COC Offers AA Degree in American Sign Language Interpreting
June 19-22: Escape Musical Theatre Presents ‘The Music Man’
Escape Musical Theatre presents "The Music Man" at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons. Performances will run June 19-22.
June 19-22: Escape Musical Theatre Presents ‘The Music Man’
June 22: Vet at the Park Mobile Clinic at Canyon Country Community Center
On Sunday, June 22, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the Vet at the Park Mobile Clinic will visit Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
June 22: Vet at the Park Mobile Clinic at Canyon Country Community Center
Vector Control Launches Summer Mosquito Awareness Campaign
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has launched its 2025 summer campaign, “Guardians of Greater LA,” to highlight the unwavering commitment of the district and its dedicated staff in protecting the health of nearly six million county residents.
Vector Control Launches Summer Mosquito Awareness Campaign
Castaic Aquatic Center Summer 2025
The Castaic Aquatic Center offers a variety of swims this summer, including recreational, laps and aqua aerobics, and recreational swims are free.
Castaic Aquatic Center Summer 2025
Summer Recreational Swimming in the SCV
Recreational Swim is offered during the week and weekends at various Santa Clarita pools during the summer.
Summer Recreational Swimming in the SCV
Thursdays July 10-Aug. 14: 50th Annual COC Cross Country Summer Series Runs
Runners of all ages are invited to support the College of the Canyons cross country and track & field programs by participating in the 50th Annual Cross Country Summer Series sponsored by Fleet Feet on Thursday evenings from July 10 to Aug. 14.
Thursdays July 10-Aug. 14: 50th Annual COC Cross Country Summer Series Runs
Today in SCV History (June 17)
1890 - 18-day murder trial of Castaic's W.C. Chormicle and W.A. Gardner ends in acquittal [story]
William Chormicle
Take a Sunset Stroll at Vasquez Rocks
Take a Sunset Stroll at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center in Agua Dulce.
Take a Sunset Stroll at Vasquez Rocks
Barger Seeks to Defer, Refund Permit Fees for Eaton, Palisades Fires Survivors
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday on a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to defer and refund costly County permit fees for survivors of the devastating Eaton and Palisades Fires that struck in January 2025.
Barger Seeks to Defer, Refund Permit Fees for Eaton, Palisades Fires Survivors
July 26: CRY America Launches Los Angeles Youth Chapter
Child Rights and You (CRY) America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to ensuring every child’s right to education, healthcare, and protection from abuse and exploitation.
July 26: CRY America Launches Los Angeles Youth Chapter
June 28: SCV Concert Band ‘Stars and Stripes’ Concert
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Concert Band on Saturday, June 28 at 5 p.m. for its "Stars and Stripes" concert.
June 28: SCV Concert Band ‘Stars and Stripes’ Concert
Jersey Mike’s New SCV Location to Host Grand Opening, School Fundraiser
Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced and fresh grilled subs, will host a grand opening and school fundraiser at 16400 Village Way in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, June 18.
Jersey Mike’s New SCV Location to Host Grand Opening, School Fundraiser
California Credit Union Launches ‘Georgia’ Virtual Chatbox
California Credit Union announced Monday the launch of “Georgia,” a new virtual chatbot designed to deliver fast, intelligent and secure support to members 24/7.
California Credit Union Launches ‘Georgia’ Virtual Chatbox
Volunteers Needed for American Cancer Society Discovery Shop
The American Cancer Society Discovery Shop is seeking volunteers for its Santa Clarita store this summer.
Volunteers Needed for American Cancer Society Discovery Shop
June 17: SCV Fourth of July Parade Registration Deadline Extended
The deadline for standard entries for the Santa Clarita Valley 2025 Fourth of July Parade registration has been extended to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 17.
June 17: SCV Fourth of July Parade Registration Deadline Extended
Santa Clarita Voices Episode Six Available Now
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the sixth episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast, that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders and unique members in the community.
Santa Clarita Voices Episode Six Available Now
Ken Striplin | Keeping Our Community Safe from Wildfires, Fireworks
As a longtime resident of Santa Clarita, I know that summer brings more than just high temperatures, it also marks a peak season for wildfire danger.
Ken Striplin | Keeping Our Community Safe from Wildfires, Fireworks
Please Keep Ant Spray out of Waterways
Green Santa Clarita notes that, to help prevent ant pesticide pollution in Santa Clarita waterways, the first thing to do is to prevent ants from coming into our home or business in the first place.
Please Keep Ant Spray out of Waterways
LA County Ocean Water Use Warning for June 16
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit certain Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
LA County Ocean Water Use Warning for June 16
SCVNews.com