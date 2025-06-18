Update on Monitoring by South Coast Air Quality Management District

To assess the potential air quality impacts of ongoing debris removal efforts near the Palisades and Eaton Fire areas, the South Coast Air Quality Management District conducted initial mobile monitoring surveys to detect airborne pollutants, including toxic metals and volatile organic compounds.

These surveys provided a brief snapshot of air quality conditions at the time and helped identify pollutants of concern and locations where temporary stationary monitoring would be most effective.

Based on survey findings, cleanup activities, and proximity to homes, schools, and other sensitive receptors, South Coast AQMD established five temporary air monitoring stations in the most impacted areas. These stations measure particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), air toxic metals (such as arsenic and lead), and asbestos to provide the information needed to support health risks evaluations. South Coast AQMD developed a public-facing interactive air quality data dashboard to display the hourly PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations levels in real-time and provide the results of air toxic metals and asbestos measurements.

Results: The levels of PM2.5 and PM10 have remained below federal air quality standards throughout the monitoring period. Preliminary results show that most air quality measurements have remained within typical background levels. However, occasional elevated levels of certain metals, such as lead, arsenic, chromium, and nickel, have been detected above background levels in certain areas, but do not pose a health risk. Occasionally, some samples indicated the presence of asbestos.

Overall, these findings suggest that air quality in the affected fire zones has largely returned to pre-fire conditions. However, ongoing cleanup activities may resuspend dust and ash in the air, which may result in localized impacts on air quality.

The public within and near the Eaton and Palisades burn areas is strongly encouraged to follow the safety precautions outlined by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to minimize the potential risk of exposure to ash, soot, and fire debris. Strong winds can carry ash and soot over a wider area, increasing the potential for exposure, so it is especially important to take extra care during weather fluctuations and windy conditions.

For more information, visit the AQMD Wildfire Response page.

For additional information on the post-fire air, soil and water assessment plan, visit this page from Public Health.

Like this: Like Loading...