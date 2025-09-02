Update on Schiavo’s Legislative Package in Sacramento

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth) has announced that several of her key bills are moving forward in the Legislature, with eight measures passing out of the Assembly Appropriations Committee and three passed by the Legislature.

“Our community is facing rising costs and prioritizes public safety and supporting our veterans. I’m honored to be able to uplift the priorities of our community with these bills to meet those needs head on,” said Schiavo. “Whether it’s lowering utility bills, protecting veterans and survivors of violence, preventing medical debt, or making sure workers are safe on the job, every bill puts people first and delivers real results for our community.”

Advancing out of Assembly Appropriations

— AB 30* – Ethanol Blend Implementation Act: Reduces gasoline prices by allowing a higher percentage of ethanol in gasoline.

— SB 694* – Protecting Veterans from Predatory Practices: Strengthens state protections to align with federal law to keep California veterans from being charged illegal and exorbitant fees when applying for disability benefits they’ve earned.

— AB 985 – Chiquita Canyon Community Assistance Act: Provides tax relief, property reassessment, and mortgage forbearance tools for residents impacted by toxic emissions from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

— AB 1312 – Patient Debt Prevention Act: Ensures hospitals prescreen patients for financial assistance before billing.

— AB 1418 – Health Coverage Waiting Period Transparency: Tracks and reports delays in employer-sponsored insurance.

*Indicates co-authored bills

— AB 28 – Landfill Safety Act: Improves monitoring, transparency and enforcement of landfills to avoid disasters like Chiquita Canyon from occurring in the first place. Creates a fund from penalties to support impacted communities.

— AB 535 – Victim and Witness Protection Act: Strengthens protections for survivors of domestic violence, trafficking, and abuse.

— AB 1508 – Strengthening California’s Role in National Defense: extends the work of the Governor’s Military Council through 2031. The Council plays a vital role in supporting California’s military installations and ensuring our state remains a leader in national defense.

Passed by the Legislature

— AB 1509 – Expanding Oversight of Veterans’ Education Benefits: strengthens oversight of educational institutions to ensure veterans receive high-quality, fraud-free, training and education. This bill is awaiting the Governor’s signature.

— AJR 3 – Protecting Social Security, Medicare, and Medi-Cal: Calls on Congress and the President to reject cuts to Social Security, Medicare, and Medi-Cal, protecting seniors, veterans, and families who rely on these vital programs. This resolution has passed and no further action is needed.

— AB 27 – Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief: Incorporated into the taxation budget trailer bill AB 132 which was passed and signed by the Governor. Exempts payments from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill or government entities relating to the Chiquita Canyon disaster from state income tax and safety net program eligibility determinations.

Currently on the Senate Floor

— AB 301 – Expediting State Housing Permits: Cuts red tape by holding state agencies to timely housing permit reviews.

— AB 365 – Justin Kropp Safety Act: Requires AEDs at high- and low-voltage worksites to prevent death by electrocution.

— AB 406 – Strengthening Safe Leave Act Cleanup: Strengthens workplace protections for survivors of crime by clarifying enforcement authority and aligning unpaid leave and sick leave provisions.

— AB 656 – Click to Cancel 2.0: Makes leaving harmful social media habits easy and ensures your data is deleted when you leave a social media platform.

