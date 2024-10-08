Updated Free COVID-19, Flu Vaccines Available in L.A. County

Los Angeles County residents have access to updated free COVID-19 vaccines designed to target strains currently circulating and causing most infections. The updated vaccine is strongly recommended this fall for residents ages 6 months and older.

Any resident who is seeking vaccination with an updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 and flu vaccine will be able to do so regardless of insurance or immigration status.

Free vaccines are available to uninsured and underinsured adults at many health care providers and health centers through the California COVID-19 Bridge Access Program. While supplies last, Public Health will also provide updated free COVID-19 and flu vaccines through its Public Health clinics, multi-service vaccination sites and mobile teams, to ensure that the county’s most vulnerable populations, including elderly, disabled people and persons experiencing homelessness, have easy access to the new vaccines.

Children who have Medi-CAL, are uninsured or underinsured, or American Indian or Alaska Native, can receive the newly updated COVID vaccine for free through the Vaccines for Children program. A list of these providers can also be found at bit.ly/VaccineForChildrenSites.

Residents with insurance can obtain updated COVID-19 and flu vaccines through their healthcare provider or through many participating retail pharmacies.

Staying up to date on vaccines is especially important heading into fall and winter, as indicators of COVID-19 transmission have significantly increased in Los Angeles County during fall and winter months for the past three years. COVID-19 vaccines provide residents with a safe, effective, and easy way to protect against severe illness from the virus. Data also show that vaccines can lessen the risk of post-COVID conditions. For the 90-day period ending September 10, 2024, unvaccinated residents were 4.0 times more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated residents.

In L.A. County, certain groups of people are more vulnerable for severe illness from COVID-19, and this continues to be true, especially for older residents. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, residents ages 65 and older have consistently had higher rates of hospitalization and death due to COVID-19 when compared to residents under age 65. The hospitalization rate among residents ages 65 and older is 6 times higher than the hospitalization rate among residents under age 65. Of the 36,020 cumulative COVID-19-associated deaths among residents since March 2020, 73% were among residents ages 65 and older. The cumulative death rate among residents ages 65 and older is 18 times higher than the cumulative death rate among residents under 65. This additional risk highlights the importance for older adults in LA County to get an updated COVID-19 vaccine and obtain added protection heading into the respiratory virus season.

Vaccine Recommendations

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all persons over 5 years of age receive one dose of the updated Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. Children under 5 years old who have never been vaccinated against COVID-19 should receive two Moderna doses or three Pfizer doses of the newly updated vaccine. People with weakened immune systems should work with their provider to determine the number of doses and vaccine schedule that is best for them.

People who are pregnant and become infected with COVID-19 are at increased risk of severe disease, preterm birth or stillbirth. Pregnant people can protect their newborns and infants by getting vaccinated against the virus. Pregnant people pass along antibodies to their babies before birth so that they have protection against severe illness due to COVID-19 in their first few months of life.

Public Health encourages residents to also obtain an updated 2024-2025 flu vaccine for added protection against the severe consequences of flu this fall and winter. CDC recommends everyone 6 months of age and older receive an updated 2024-2025 flu vaccine. It is safe to receive COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the same visit.

L.A. County residents can visit ph.lacounty.gov/vaccines to find vaccine locations.

Anyone who has questions, needs assistance with appointments, or are homebound and need to be vaccinated should contact the Public Health InfoLine, which is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The number is 1-833-540-0473.

For more information, visit: ph.lacounty.gov/vaccines.

