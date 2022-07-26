Urgent Need for Blood Donors

The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment.
Upcoming city blood drives are scheduled for Monday, Aug. 1, at the Santa Clarita Public Library Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, as well as on Friday, Aug. 12, at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd. in the Carl Boyer Room.
The blood drive at the Santa Clarita Public Library Jo Anne Darcy Branch will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the City Hall location will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Donors can quickly locate the blood drives on the website by using the sponsor code “CanyonCountryLibrary” for the Canyon Country location or “CityofSantaClarita” for the City Hall location.
Interested blood donors must be at least 16-years-of-age and should be in good health. Upon signing in for your blood donation appointment, you will review all basic eligibility requirements and answer questions regarding your health history. The blood donation process from when you arrive until you leave takes approximately one hour.
During the month of August, donors will receive a $10 e-gift card to your choice of select merchants, along with a free medium coffee and a free classic donut from Dunkin’ Donuts. Plus, donors will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three lucky winners. Terms do apply. Please visit rcblood.org/fuel for more details.
Learn more about donating blood, review the eligibility requirements and make your life-saving appointment today at RedCrossBlood.org. For questions about upcoming City of Santa Clarita blood drives, please contact Amanda Santos at asantos@santa-clarita.com.
For the 28th year in a row, the city of Santa Clarita has received an Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada for its Investment Policy.
California State University, Northridge, head women's basketball coach Carlene Mitchell has announced the addition of Willnett Crockett to the Matadors' staff. Crockett will serve as the director of operations for CSUN.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued an open letter Monday to vocalize her opposition to reinstating a countywide masking mandate this week.
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control, a national leader in animal shelter management, was recognized in June 2022 by Best Friends Animal Society as ranking 10th out of 100 shelters nationally for improving its lifesaving of animals.
The Outlets at Tejon will continue the summer concert series by featuring the west coast’s favorite hi-octane rhythm and blues band, “Foster Campbell and Friends” July 23, from 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. at the Outlets at Tejon, behind the Polo Ralph Laruen.
College of the Canyons has been awarded a $300,000 Perkins Reserve Innovation grant from the California Community College Chancellor’s Office to fund a network technology innovation and improvement project.
