Urgent Need for Blood Donors

The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment.

Upcoming city blood drives are scheduled for Monday, Aug. 1, at the Santa Clarita Public Library Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, as well as on Friday, Aug. 12, at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd. in the Carl Boyer Room.

The blood drive at the Santa Clarita Public Library Jo Anne Darcy Branch will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the City Hall location will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Residents may schedule an appointment and view other upcoming blood drives near them by visiting Red Cross Blood Donations.

Donors can quickly locate the blood drives on the website by using the sponsor code “CanyonCountryLibrary” for the Canyon Country location or “CityofSantaClarita” for the City Hall location.

Interested blood donors must be at least 16-years-of-age and should be in good health. Upon signing in for your blood donation appointment, you will review all basic eligibility requirements and answer questions regarding your health history. The blood donation process from when you arrive until you leave takes approximately one hour.

During the month of August, donors will receive a $10 e-gift card to your choice of select merchants, along with a free medium coffee and a free classic donut from Dunkin’ Donuts. Plus, donors will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three lucky winners. Terms do apply. Please visit rcblood.org/fuel for more details.

Learn more about donating blood, review the eligibility requirements and make your life-saving appointment today at RedCrossBlood.org. For questions about upcoming City of Santa Clarita blood drives, please contact Amanda Santos at asantos@santa-clarita.com.

