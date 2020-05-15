thunderbirds

USAF Thurderbirds to Fly Over SCV in Salute to Healthcare Workers

Uploaded: , Friday, May 15, 2020

By Stephen K. Peeples

A United States Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration squadron will fly over Southern California early Friday afternoon in a salute to the healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A formation of six F-16C/D Fighting Falcons will fly over the San Diego area around noon before heading north toward the Los Angeles area, scheduled to arrive at approximately 1:10 p.m.

The Thunderbirds squadron’s flight plan calls for the Thunderbirds to fly over the Oxnard area about 3:05 p.m., and Simi Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley shortly thereafter.

“It is an honor for our team to salute the countless Californians who have committed to keeping the communities safe during this difficult time in our nation,” said Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbirds air commander and leader, in a statement. “We hope to give onlookers a touching display of American resolve that honors those serving on the frontline in our fight against COVID-19.”

Friday’s flyovers follow Thursday’s, which featured a C-17 Globemaster III, a KC-135 Stratotanker, two C130J Super Hercules and a B-52 bomber.

thunderbirds

No Comments for : USAF Thurderbirds to Fly Over SCV in Salute to Healthcare Workers


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Santa Clarita City Council Sends Letter to Supes Opposing Safer-at-Home Extension

    Santa Clarita City Council Sends Letter to Supes Opposing Safer-at-Home Extension

    36 mins ago
  • USAF Thurderbirds to Fly Over SCV in Salute to Healthcare Workers

    USAF Thurderbirds to Fly Over SCV in Salute to Healthcare Workers

    1 hour ago
  • Study: COVID-19 Death Rate Far Higher Than the Flu

    Study: COVID-19 Death Rate Far Higher Than the Flu

    2 hours ago
  • Newsom Sends May Revision of State Budget to Legislature

    Newsom Sends May Revision of State Budget to Legislature

    2 hours ago
  • City Council Expected to Revise Schedule for By-District Elections Transition

    City Council Expected to Revise Schedule for By-District Elections Transition

    4 hours ago
  • Saugus Union Seeking Feedback from Parents Regarding 2020-2021 School Year

    Saugus Union Seeking Feedback from Parents Regarding 2020-2021 School Year

    18 hours ago
  • California Thursday: 73,164 Cases, 3,032 Deaths

    California Thursday: 73,164 Cases, 3,032 Deaths

    19 hours ago
  • Newhall Restaurants Come Together for ‘New-Haul’ Drive-Through Event

    Newhall Restaurants Come Together for ‘New-Haul’ Drive-Through Event

    19 hours ago
  • Circle of Hope Announces Plans for Quarantine-Safe Annual Fundraiser

    Circle of Hope Announces Plans for Quarantine-Safe Annual Fundraiser

    20 hours ago
  • L.A. County Thursday: 35,329 Cases; SCV Nearing 900

    L.A. County Thursday: 35,329 Cases; SCV Nearing 900

    21 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.