USAF Thurderbirds to Fly Over SCV in Salute to Healthcare Workers

A United States Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration squadron will fly over Southern California early Friday afternoon in a salute to the healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A formation of six F-16C/D Fighting Falcons will fly over the San Diego area around noon before heading north toward the Los Angeles area, scheduled to arrive at approximately 1:10 p.m.

The Thunderbirds squadron’s flight plan calls for the Thunderbirds to fly over the Oxnard area about 3:05 p.m., and Simi Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley shortly thereafter.

“It is an honor for our team to salute the countless Californians who have committed to keeping the communities safe during this difficult time in our nation,” said Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbirds air commander and leader, in a statement. “We hope to give onlookers a touching display of American resolve that honors those serving on the frontline in our fight against COVID-19.”

Friday’s flyovers follow Thursday’s, which featured a C-17 Globemaster III, a KC-135 Stratotanker, two C130J Super Hercules and a B-52 bomber.