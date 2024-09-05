header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 5
1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
USDA, CDFA Declare California Free of Invasive Fruit Flies
| Thursday, Sep 5, 2024
Fruit fly press confernece

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, and the California Department of Food and Agriculture in collaboration with county agricultural commissioners have announced after a year of hard work all populations of invasive fruit flies have been eradicated from California.

The quarantine for the Tau fruit fly in the Santa Clarita Valley was lifted in July.

The SCV first learned about the Tau fruit fly quarantine and the need not to move backyard fruit out of the SCV in February.

This significant achievement that was described as “a testament to the hard work of the agencies involved and the critical support from the public” was celebrated at a press conference held at the Culver City Farmers Market.

“Invasive fruit flies are among the most destructive and costly pests globally, threatening more than 400 species of fruits and vegetables, including many of California’s most valuable crops such as oranges, grapes, mangoes, blueberries, and tomatoes,” said USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny L. Moffitt. “The eradication of these pests marks a major victory for California’s agricultural economy.”

The joint eradication effort addressed infestations from five introduced species: Oriental (Bactrocera dorsalis), Tau (Zeugodacus tau), Queensland (Bactrocera tryoni), Mexican (Anastrepha ludens) and Mediterranean (Ceratitis capitata) fruit flies. With this successful eradication, quarantines have been lifted across Contra Costa, Los Angeles, Orange, Sacramento, San Bernadino, Santa Clara, San Diego, Riverside and Ventura Counties, freeing thousands of acres of commercial agriculture from restrictions.

The 2023 invasive fruit fly outbreak was unprecedented, marking the worst of its kind in CDFA’s 100-year history. The outbreak included first-ever quarantines for Tau and Queensland fruit flies in the United States and Western Hemisphere.

In response, USDA Secretary Thomas Vilsack allocated $103.5 million from the Commodity Credit Corporation to APHIS, enabling swift and effective action against the outbreak.

The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service deployed hundreds of employees to join forces with CDFA and the agricultural commissioners for trapping, fruit removal, and survey activities. The team leveraged advanced eradication techniques, including the release of sterile Mediterranean and Mexican fruit flies to disrupt the reproduction of these invasive species. The cooperative effort also included the application of an organic treatment called Spinosad and the development of new regulatory treatments, allowing the safe shipment of commercial citrus out of quarantined areas.

California Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross emphasized the importance of public cooperation in these efforts.

“We are proud of what we have accomplished with the help of California residents. Your support was vital to eradicating these pests and remains essential in protecting our food supply and natural resources from future invasive threats,” said Ross.

Ross also outlined steps that the public can take to help prevent future infestations:

Declare agricultural products, including fruits or vegetables, to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials when returning from overseas.

Familiarize yourself with local quarantines via the CDFA website at www.cdfa.ca.gov/plant/ and avoid moving or mailing homegrown fruit within or from quarantine areas.

Contact the USDA State Plant Health Director at www.aphis.usda.gov/contact/plant-health about the legal requirements before shipping agricultural goods interstate or from overseas.

Receiving agricultural goods from foreign sources can spread invasive pests.

Allow agricultural officials access to your property for fruit fly trap servicing, pest detection, or to remove fruit when necessary.
Avoid composting fruit or vegetables within quarantine areas.

Report suspicious pests such as maggots inside of your fruit to your local county agricultural commissioner’s office or to CDFA’s pest hotline at 1-800-491-1899. Please alert either office if a fruit fly trap on your property has been damaged or moved.

For online reporting, visit www.cdfa.ca.gov/plant/reportapest/ or email reportapest@cdfa.ca.gov. You may also contact your local county agriculturalcommissioner’s office at www.cdfa.ca.gov/exec/county/countymap/.

“We are deeply grateful for the public’s continued vigilance in keeping California free from invasive species. Together, we have turned one of our greatest challenges into a triumph,” said Ross.

For more information on invasive insects or plant diseases, visit HungryPests.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

USDA, CDFA Declare California Free of Invasive Fruit Flies

USDA, CDFA Declare California Free of Invasive Fruit Flies
Thursday, Sep 5, 2024
The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, and the California Department of Food and Agriculture in collaboration with county agricultural commissioners have announced after a year of hard work all populations of invasive fruit flies have been eradicated from California.
FULL STORY...

Excessive Heat Warning Extended Thru Saturday, Cooling Centers Open

Excessive Heat Warning Extended Thru Saturday, Cooling Centers Open
Thursday, Sep 5, 2024
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended an excessive heat warning in the Santa Clarita Valley as high temperatures have been forecast through Saturday throughout Los Angeles County
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Heat Warnings, Advisories Updated

L.A. County Heat Warnings, Advisories Updated
Tuesday, Sep 3, 2024
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley and throughout Southern California
FULL STORY...

Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV

Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
Monday, Sep 2, 2024
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Meetings Scheduled for SR-14 Safety, Mobility Project

Meetings Scheduled for SR-14 Safety, Mobility Project
Friday, Aug 30, 2024
Metro has a plan to enhance safety and improve mobility in the SR-14 Antelope Valley Freeway corridor, which is a lifeline route in North Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita Students Win Local, International Awards
Santa Clarita Sister Cities, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, have announced the winners of the 2024 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
Santa Clarita Students Win Local, International Awards
Sept. 19: City Hosts Non-Profit Informational Zoom Meeting for Grants
The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2025 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to attend a webinar via Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m.
Sept. 19: City Hosts Non-Profit Informational Zoom Meeting for Grants
Sept. 18: Valencia High School Inaugural International Cultural Festival
William S. Hart School District and Valencia High School will host the first ever International Cultural Festival Wednesday, Sept. 18, 5-8:30 p.m. at the Valencia High School campus, 27801 North Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Sept. 18: Valencia High School Inaugural International Cultural Festival
USDA, CDFA Declare California Free of Invasive Fruit Flies
The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, and the California Department of Food and Agriculture in collaboration with county agricultural commissioners have announced after a year of hard work all populations of invasive fruit flies have been eradicated from California.
USDA, CDFA Declare California Free of Invasive Fruit Flies
CalArts Seeks SCV Business Assistance on Family Weekend
The Family Engagement Team in the Office of Student Affairs at California Institute of the Arts is seeking participation from Santa Clarita Valley businesses during the school's annual Family Weekend Oct. 18-20.
CalArts Seeks SCV Business Assistance on Family Weekend
Excessive Heat Warning Extended Thru Saturday, Cooling Centers Open
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended an excessive heat warning in the Santa Clarita Valley as high temperatures have been forecast through Saturday throughout Los Angeles County
Excessive Heat Warning Extended Thru Saturday, Cooling Centers Open
Today in SCV History (Sept. 5)
1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
Oct.19: SCV History Hops: Back to the ‘50s to Launch Fundraising Drive
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will be jumping and jiving when they celebrate the days of poodle skirts and pompadours with “SCV History Hops: Back to the ‘50s” on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Oct.19: SCV History Hops: Back to the ‘50s to Launch Fundraising Drive
TMU XC Opens Season with Solid Showing
The Master's University cross country teams got off to a strong start to the 2024 campaign at the Mark Covert Classic in Brea.
TMU XC Opens Season with Solid Showing
Canyons Football Continues Community Invites in 2024
College of the Canyons football is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougars football during the 2024 season, with all first responders invited to attend the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 7, free of charge.
Canyons Football Continues Community Invites in 2024
Road Rehab Overlay Construction in Newhall
The city of Santa Clarita Road Rehab overlay construction began in Newhall on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Road Rehab Overlay Construction in Newhall
Sept. 11: SCV Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding a meeting Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 11: SCV Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
DMV Seeks Input on Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicles
The California Department of Motor Vehicles requests input on draft regulatory language released today that offers the nation’s most comprehensive standards for the operation of heavy-duty autonomous vehicles weighing 10,001 pounds or more.
DMV Seeks Input on Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicles
SCV Residents Urged to Take Precautions in Triple-Digit Heat
As temperatures are forecast to reach rise into triple digits this week, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heat cramps.
SCV Residents Urged to Take Precautions in Triple-Digit Heat
CSUN Prof Receives $1M Grant to Study Antibiotic Resistance
California State University, Northridge microbiologist Cristian Ruiz Rueda has dedicated his career to developing novel ways of preventing and treating infectious diseases caused by bacteria resistant to multiple antibiotics. 
CSUN Prof Receives $1M Grant to Study Antibiotic Resistance
Score a Touchdown with a REAL ID
More than 18 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 153,671 from August 2024, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Score a Touchdown with a REAL ID
Sept. 18: CSUN’s Fall Cinematheque to Feature L.A.-based Docs
Documentaries will take the spotlight in California State University, Northridge’s Fall 2024 Cinematheque series, which begins Sept. 18 and runs through Dec. 4.
Sept. 18: CSUN’s Fall Cinematheque to Feature L.A.-based Docs
Today in SCV History (Sept. 4)
1867 - Harald Sandberg born in Norway; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
City Breaks Ground for Future Rink Sports Pavilion
Dirt has been ceremonially thrown and construction on The Rink Sports Pavilion has commenced following the official ground-breaking held Friday, Aug. 30.
City Breaks Ground for Future Rink Sports Pavilion
Sept. 20: SCAA Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, Sept. 20, 9 a.m.- noon.
Sept. 20: SCAA Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking
Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 2 to Friday, Sept. 6.
Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
L.A. County Heat Warnings, Advisories Updated
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley and throughout Southern California
L.A. County Heat Warnings, Advisories Updated
Ken Striplin | The 29th Annual River Rally Cleanup
One of our community’s most-popular volunteer events is the annual River Rally. More than a thousand residents of all ages, dedicate their morning to making our city a cleaner, healthier place to live.
Ken Striplin | The 29th Annual River Rally Cleanup
Tickets on Sale for 2024 State of the City
This year’s State of the city event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Tickets on Sale for 2024 State of the City
SCVNews.com