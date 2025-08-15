Val Verde Park Will Host Movie, Concert

One of the favorite summer traditions of Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation returns to Val Verde Park this August, a free family-friendly movie and free concert.

Enjoy live music and movies under the stars at your local county park.

Grab a blanket, bring your friends, and enjoy a free outdoor movie and concert perfect for the entire family.

Join your friends and neighbors at Val Verde Park on Thursday, Aug. 23, 6-8 p.m. for the “Minecraft Movie.”

On Thursday, Aug. 28, a concert featuring Michael Haggins will be held 5-9 p.m. Haggins is a renowned recording and touring artist, bassist and composer of the worldwide hit “Daybreak” featured in the NBC show “Community.”

Val Verde Park

30300 W Arlington Drive,

Val Verde, CA 91384

For a full schedule of movies and concerts at 34 Los Angeles County Parks visit L.A. County Parks Movies, Music.

