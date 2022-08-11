Valencia Band, Color Guard Holding Clothes 4 Cash Fundraiser

The Valencia High School Band and Color Guard will hold a Clothes 4 Cash clothing drive fundraiser every Tuesday, Aug. 16 to Sept. 13.
Men’s, women’s, children’s and baby clothing are all accepted.
From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., residents can drop bags of gently used clothes, towels, sheets, shoes, sandals, blankets, belts, bedspreads, handbags, curtains, backpacks and linen at the Valencia High School student parking lot by the tennis courts off of Smyth Drive in Valencia. Look for the Valencia Band and Color Guard trailer painted in the school colors.
Valencia High School is located at 27801 Dickason Drive.
Did you know that the Valencia Band and Color Guard is completely self-funded? They exist because of fundraisers and direct donations.
All proceeds from the this fundraiser – 100% – will benefit the Valencia High School Band and Color Guard music program.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will hold a virtual press conference on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. to highlight new grant opportunities available for aspiring mental health clinicians to support California students.
Residents throughout the city of Santa Clarita regularly take advantage of the miles of paved off-street trails available for walking, running and cycling safely without having to worry about the hazards posed by vehicle traffic.
Head Coach Annett Davis could not have asked for a better schedule in terms of preparing The Master's University women's volleyball team for the challenges posed by the Golden State Athletic Conference and, hopefully, National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics nationals.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.