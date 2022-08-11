Valencia Band, Color Guard Holding Clothes 4 Cash Fundraiser

The Valencia High School Band and Color Guard will hold a Clothes 4 Cash clothing drive fundraiser every Tuesday, Aug. 16 to Sept. 13.

Men’s, women’s, children’s and baby clothing are all accepted.

From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., residents can drop bags of gently used clothes, towels, sheets, shoes, sandals, blankets, belts, bedspreads, handbags, curtains, backpacks and linen at the Valencia High School student parking lot by the tennis courts off of Smyth Drive in Valencia. Look for the Valencia Band and Color Guard trailer painted in the school colors.

Valencia High School is located at 27801 Dickason Drive.

Did you know that the Valencia Band and Color Guard is completely self-funded? They exist because of fundraisers and direct donations.

All proceeds from the this fundraiser – 100% – will benefit the Valencia High School Band and Color Guard music program.

For more information email garf68@att.net.

