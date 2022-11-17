Valencia Band, Color Guard take 1st Place in Oxnard

The Valencia High Marching Band and Color Guard competed in Oxnard High School’s “Keepin The Music Alive” field tournament taking home top prizes across the board.

Performing their show, “The Raven,” in the 2A division, Valencia received 1st Place Band, 1st Place Color Guard, and 2nd Place Percussion. The scores ensured that they qualified in the top four for the SCSBOA Championships to be held on November 20.

In addition to the group awards, the Oxnard show held an individual competition called a Drill Down.

Each of the schools selected one student to participate. A drum major from Oxnard called out increasingly more complex marching commands, and the competitors had to correctly perform the movements.

Any mistake caused elimination. At the end of the drill down, only Aaron Roberts, a Valencia senior, remained and he was named champion.

To learn more about the Valencia High School Marching Band and Color Guard, please visit the website.

