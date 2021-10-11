Valencia-Based Commercial Real Estate Firm Closes on $3.1M SCV Transaction

Yair Haimoff from Valencia-based Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., is pleased to announce the recent leased investment sale of a one-story warehouse building located in Valencia.

Haimoff represented the buyer in this transaction, Delta Capital, LLC. The asset is located at 24820 Avenue Tibbitts. The 13,045-square-foot, high-image industrial building sits on a 31,146-square-foot, BP zoned parcel. The single-tenant building was built in 1987. It features two drive-in/grade-level doors, ample power, and a clear ceiling height of 17 feet.

The property is located in a prime Valencia location near the corner of Avenue Tibbitts and Avenue Mentry. It is within close proximity to Six Flags Magic Mountain/Hurricane Harbor, Westfield Valencia Town Center, Walmart Supercenter, shopping, restaurants, and other amenities. It is also minutes from the Santa Clarita Metrolink station and the 5, 14, and 126 freeways. The property sold for $3,110,000.

Please contact the broker for more information at (818) 252-9900 ext. 208.

About Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc.

Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Inc., founded in 2018 and headquartered in Valencia and Woodland Hills, California, is a full service commercial real estate firm that offers clients personalized service, local knowledge and a pioneering approach to brokerage services. The firm’s full spectrum of services includes tenant and landlord rep, leasing, sales (owner-user and investments), 1031 exchange buyer representation, national single-tenant investment sales and acquisitions, net lease investments, build-to-suit developments, debt/equity, and providing clients with exceptional brokerage services. For more information, visit www.Spectrumcre.com.

