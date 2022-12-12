Valencia-Based H2scan Receives Approval of Hydrogen Sensor

Valencia-based H2scan, a world leader in providing hydrogen sensors for electric utilities and industrial markets, is the first and only company to receive FM Approval for a hydrogen sensor with its GRIDSCAN 5000 product.
Utilized in transformer health monitoring, the GRIDSCAN 5000 hydrogensensor uses H2scan’s field-proven solid-state hydrogen sensor adopted by most dissolved gas analysis (DGA) transformer health monitoring solutions. This patented technology provides precision hydrogen concentration measurement directly in the oil, providing transformer owners including municipalities, utilities, and others with real-time indications of potential faults and issues within their transformer fleet. The sensor’s unique auto-calibration feature means no maintenance needed for over 10 years, making the GRIDSCAN 5000 the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) sensor on the market.
FM Approvals is the independent testing arm of international insurance carrier, FM Global. FM Approvals uses scientific research and testing to ensure products conform to the highest standards for safety and property loss prevention. Products that pass this stringent testing receive the “FM APPROVED” mark.
“The recognition of being the first company to receive FM Approvals is a strong, independent acknowledgment of the value our GRIDSCAN 5000 brings to the market,” said Dave Meyers, CEO and President of H2scan. “It is H2scan’s mission to equip transformers with safe, affordable, and effective hydrogen sensing technology, and the GRIDSCAN 5000 is an integral part of that vision. Having a FM Approved monitoring sensor helps asset managers accelerate their decision making process when tasked to select the right hydrogen monitor.”
Proven Performance for Critical Industrial Applications
The FM Approval process includes a comprehensive set of tests including temperature, vibration, repeatability, high concentration, and voltage variation tests – all of which are specified in FM Approvals FM6250 standard. They also include low-range and full-range accuracy tests, in transformer oil in hydrogen concentrations of 25 ppm, 100 ppm, 200 ppm, and 250 ppm, as well as 0%, 25%, 50%, 75%, and 90% of the full range, respectively.
This approval demonstrates H2scan’s leadership and continued innovation in the transformer market as the need for reliability and resiliency becomes more important for the power industry. Additionally, as the hydrogen economy evolves, the company’s mission is to positively impact the future of hydrogen safety and reliability globally as the world decarbonizes. As energy needs shift around the world towards hydrogen solutions, H2scan aims to equip its customer with safe and cost-effective sensing technology to improve the operations of transformers, battery rooms, electrolyzers, fuel cells and much more.
About FM Approvals
FM Approvals is an international leader in third-party testing and certification services. FM Approvals tests property loss prevention products and services—for use in commercial and industrial facilities—to verify they meet rigorous loss prevention standards of quality, technical integrity, and performance. FM Approvals employs a worldwide certification process that’s backed by scientific research and testing, and over a century of experience. The FM APPROVED mark is recognized and respected worldwide.
About H2scan Corporation
H2scan was founded in 2002, and has its headquarters, sales, production and marketing staff in Valencia, California. The company’s Gen 5 technology provides the most accurate, tolerant, and affordable hydrogen sensors for a wide range of industrial leak detection and process gas monitoring markets including control systems, safety monitoring and alarm systems.
H2scan sensors are also used for electrical distribution reliability and are ideal for measuring hydrogen concentration in fuel cells, electrolyzers and the hydrogen distribution pipelines to reduce carbon emissions.
H2scan’s customer base includes some of the largest manufacturing enterprises in the world including ABB, Siemens, GE Energy, Qualitrol, DOD, ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron, Proctor & Gamble and more.
