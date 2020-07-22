[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Valencia-Based Lief Labs Announces Continued Support of Vitamin Angels’ Healthy Initiative
| Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020
Lief Labs

Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce its commitment to support Vitamin Angels’ Healthy Futures Initiative, a unified effort to address the long-term impacts of COVID-19 on vulnerable communities in the U.S. and around the world.

For communities that already lack access to essential health and nutrition services, the impact of COVID-19 can be devastating. With health systems overwhelmed and food systems being disrupted, families who were already nutritionally vulnerable prior to the health crisis, are at an even greater risk for malnutrition now.

“Due to the impact of this global health crisis, Lief Labs’ sponsorship and commitment to support the important efforts of Vitamin Angels is even more critical,” said Adel Villalobos, CEO & Founder of Lief. “We are extremely proud to join Vitamin Angels’ Healthy Futures Initiative to help ensure that vulnerable populations heavily impacted by COVID-19 receive the essential nutrients they need to build the foundation for a healthy future.”

The Healthy Futures Initiative is working to raise $500,000 to address the increased global demand for health services around the world caused by COVID-19. Specifically, Vitamin Angels will use the funds to:

– Scale-up Vitamin Angels’ prenatal multiple micronutrient program to further combat high food insecure communities and the increased risk of malnutrition for vulnerable pregnant women.

– Scale-up Vitamin Angels’ vitamin A program to fill gaps in coverage caused by disrupted systems, which can leave children vulnerable to illness and infection.

– Expand training materials and digital tools to train more service providers that can support overwhelmed health systems.

“Our work ensuring that nutritionally vulnerable populations receive access to the essential nutrients they need has never been more important than right now,” said Howard Schiffer, founder and president of Vitamin Angels. “Thank you, Lief Labs for your generous commitment to the health and well-being of the most vulnerable pregnant women and children among us. Through your support, our work will continue, and together we will help mitigate the devastating effects of COVID-19 and make this world a healthier place.”

To learn more about Vitamin Angels’ Healthy Futures Initiative, visit: https://www.vitaminangels.org/covid-19-response.

About Lief Labs
Valencia-based Lief Labs is a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements with 170 employees. Our in-house Product Development and R&D team creates the best tasting and most cutting-edge formulations of supplements. Lief also houses a state of the art, full-service **cGMP** manufacturing facility, which offers custom solutions for a multitude of supplement categories. Lief collaborates with entrepreneurial firms to help them build premier brands. Our turnkey solutions allow us to engage in seamless partnerships that help brands with scalability and sustainable growth. Lief hosts the Beyond the Supps podcast which covers a wide range of topics such as entrepreneurship, social media, quality control, health & wellness, and the impact the dietary supplement industry has worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.lieflabs.com.

About Vitamin Angels
Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a global public health and nutrition organization that provides evidence-based nutrition interventions to at-risk mothers and children under five in the U.S. and around the world. Vitamin Angels reaches 70 million mothers and children in 70 countries, including the U.S. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit www.vitaminangels.org.
