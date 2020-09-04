Valencia-Based Lief Labs Donates Supplements to Essential Field Workers

Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, announced that the company’s Lief Cares Donation Program has provided 2,500 bottles of specially formulated Vitamin-C blend nutritional supplements to hundreds of Southern California-based field workers in highly impoverished areas, as a show of commitment and support for this vital and essential work force, particularly during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The supplements will be distributed over the next six weeks by Feeding Our Farmworkers.

The Lief Cares supplement donation was presented at a special event hosted by a group of local community organizations at McGrath Family Farms in Camarillo on Friday, Aug. 28.

According to the Farm Bureau, there are nearly 40,000 field workers in Ventura county alone. Over 500 field workers have tested positive for Coronavirus in Ventura County, which attests to the fact that the health threat that these essential workers face during this pandemic is very real.

Representatives from the hosting community organizations and from Lief Labs spoke at the event regarding the critical work of the community’s field workers, as well as the benefits of nutritional supplements for their health and immune support. The program speakers included Phil McGrath, 5th Generation Farmer, McGrath Family Farms; John Hinojosa, Founding Member of Feeding The Front Line; Adel Villalobos, CEO and Founder of Lief Labs; Meg Ligot, Product Development Manager at Lief Labs; Anna Monroy, Chief Operations Officer, Clinicas del Camino Real, Inc. and Arnold Torres, Public Policy Consultant Clinicas del Camino Real, Inc.

“We want to show unity and that we realize that there was a group that was putting food on our table,” said Adel Villalobos, CEO & Founder of Lief. “There was a group that was initially forgotten by many of us and when it was brought to our attention, we realized that we could also be supportive. So, that they’re not left behind with nutritional support and that they have what they need to be able to stay healthy and well.”

Rick Castaniero, founding member of Feeding The Front Line, said it is more important than ever to keep these essential workers healthy.

“Feeding Our Farmworkers is grateful to Lief Labs for contributing to the health of our farmworkers during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Castaniero said. “They are essential workers that work non-stop to feed California and the rest of the world.”

Arnold Torres from Clinicas del Camino real added, “It is clear that farm workers were already dealing with major challenges such as health disparities, overcrowding housing, income that does not equal a livable wage ($27.00 per hour), before COVID-19 and wild-fires throughout California. Donations are vital and greatly appreciated.”

Meg Ligot, product development manager at Lief Labs, said, “It’s been extremely rewarding for me as a product developer to have been a part of this project and to know that I’m able to do my part in our community and our essential workers community of farmers by serving them who truly serve us every single day.”

About Lief Cares

Noting that COVID-19 was causing a supply shortage of immune support focused supplements, Lief Labs began formulating its own in-house Vitamin-C blend to provide immune health support supplements for its team of dedicated Lief employees, as the firm continued to operate as an essential business during the pandemic.

Lief wanted to recognize other front-line workers in their community and the firm launched the Lief Cares donation program in May of this year with the specially labeled, “First Responders Immune Support” supplement donation program. Through the initial Lief Cares donation program efforts, Lief has donated over 1,000 bottles of the Lief Cares First Responders Immune Support supplements for distribution to first responders at local to Lief’s Valencia, CA headquarters and in other regions throughout the state. Lief plans to continue this valuable charitable initiative by identifying other areas of need where Lief Cares can help to inspire, elevate and enrich the lives of the firm’s community.

