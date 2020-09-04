Valencia-Based Lief Labs Donates Supplements to Essential Field Workers

The “Essential Workers Immune Support” supplements were manufactured in-house by Lief Labs and feature custom labeled bottles marked with the message, “To Our Essential Workers: We value you. We lift each other. We are stronger together.”
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, announced that the company’s Lief Cares Donation Program has provided 2,500 bottles of specially formulated Vitamin-C blend nutritional supplements to hundreds of Southern California-based field workers in highly impoverished areas, as a show of commitment and support for this vital and essential work force, particularly during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The supplements will be distributed over the next six weeks by Feeding Our Farmworkers.
The Lief Cares supplement donation was presented at a special event hosted by a group of local community organizations at McGrath Family Farms in Camarillo on Friday, Aug. 28.
According to the Farm Bureau, there are nearly 40,000 field workers in Ventura county alone. Over 500 field workers have tested positive for Coronavirus in Ventura County, which attests to the fact that the health threat that these essential workers face during this pandemic is very real.
Representatives from the hosting community organizations and from Lief Labs spoke at the event regarding the critical work of the community’s field workers, as well as the benefits of nutritional supplements for their health and immune support. The program speakers included Phil McGrath, 5th Generation Farmer, McGrath Family Farms; John Hinojosa, Founding Member of Feeding The Front Line; Adel Villalobos, CEO and Founder of Lief Labs; Meg Ligot, Product Development Manager at Lief Labs; Anna Monroy, Chief Operations Officer, Clinicas del Camino Real, Inc. and Arnold Torres, Public Policy Consultant Clinicas del Camino Real, Inc.
“We want to show unity and that we realize that there was a group that was putting food on our table,” said Adel Villalobos, CEO & Founder of Lief. “There was a group that was initially forgotten by many of us and when it was brought to our attention, we realized that we could also be supportive. So, that they’re not left behind with nutritional support and that they have what they need to be able to stay healthy and well.”
Rick Castaniero, founding member of Feeding The Front Line, said it is more important than ever to keep these essential workers healthy.
“Feeding Our Farmworkers is grateful to Lief Labs for contributing to the health of our farmworkers during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Castaniero said. “They are essential workers that work non-stop to feed California and the rest of the world.”
Arnold Torres from Clinicas del Camino real added, “It is clear that farm workers were already dealing with major challenges such as health disparities, overcrowding housing, income that does not equal a livable wage ($27.00 per hour), before COVID-19 and wild-fires throughout California. Donations are vital and greatly appreciated.”
Meg Ligot, product development manager at Lief Labs, said, “It’s been extremely rewarding for me as a product developer to have been a part of this project and to know that I’m able to do my part in our community and our essential workers community of farmers by serving them who truly serve us every single day.”
About Lief Cares
Noting that COVID-19 was causing a supply shortage of immune support focused supplements, Lief Labs began formulating its own in-house Vitamin-C blend to provide immune health support supplements for its team of dedicated Lief employees, as the firm continued to operate as an essential business during the pandemic.
Lief wanted to recognize other front-line workers in their community and the firm launched the Lief Cares donation program in May of this year with the specially labeled, “First Responders Immune Support” supplement donation program. Through the initial Lief Cares donation program efforts, Lief has donated over 1,000 bottles of the Lief Cares First Responders Immune Support supplements for distribution to first responders at local to Lief’s Valencia, CA headquarters and in other regions throughout the state. Lief plans to continue this valuable charitable initiative by identifying other areas of need where Lief Cares can help to inspire, elevate and enrich the lives of the firm’s community.
About Lief Labs
Lief Labs is a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements with 170 employees. Our in-house Product Development and R&D team creates the best tasting and most cutting-edge formulations of supplements. Lief also houses a state of the art, full-service cGMP* manufacturing facility, which offers custom solutions for a multitude of supplement categories. Lief collaborates with entrepreneurial firms to help them build premier brands. Our turnkey solutions allow us to engage in seamless partnerships that help brands with scalability and sustainable growth. The company is based in Valencia. To learn more, please visit www.lieflabs.com.
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, announced that the company's Lief Cares Donation Program has provided 2,500 bottles of specially formulated Vitamin-C blend nutritional supplements to hundreds of Southern California-based field workers in highly impoverished areas, as a show of commitment and support for this vital and essential work force, particularly during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce that the Community Services and Arts Grants Program will once again make funds available to Santa Clarita Valley based nonprofit organizations that provide community and arts services to Santa Clarita residents.
As 61 new deaths and 1,193 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed countywide, with 5,459 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health highlights the importance of worker protections and reporting workplace outbreaks.
With temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County expected to rise into the triple digits, various public facilities located throughout the County, including Stevenson Ranch Library, will once again serve as Emergency Cooling Centers.
The U.S. Postal Service’s Santa Clarita Processing and Distribution Center, along with other facilities in six states, is not quite ready for election mail processing ahead of November, an audit by its Office of Inspector General reported Monday.
Although the traditional Evening of Remembrance will not be held in person in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to watch the event at home beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 7:00 p.m.
The County of Los Angeles Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) is announcing settlements with three Southern California-based companies that operate two popular restaurants—Original Tommy’s and Pizza Hut—for violations of the County’s Minimum Wage Ordinance, which covers work performed in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger joined Los Angeles County Fire Chief Darryl Osby, Wednesday, along with pilots, air crew members, and fire personnel to welcome two CL-415 Super Scooper fire-fighting aircraft that the County is leasing from the Government of Quebec.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 51 new deaths and 1,457 new cases of COVID-19, including 14 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the SCV total to 5,445 confirmed cases and 55 deaths since the pandemic began.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in consultation with the Board of Supervisors, has revised the Health Officer Order to allow for limited, on-campus operation of K-12 schools in L.A. County, as well as limited indoor operations of hair salons and barbershops.
The Santa Clarita Public Library and the Southern California Chapter of the Historical Novel Society will present a History Talks! virtual panel titled "Traveling Through the Ages" on Tuesday, September 8, at 6:30 p.m.
Acting on a motion by Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas and Janice Hahn, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to explore new governance models that would improve the accountability and oversight of homeless agency funds.
A judge has blocked the University of California system from using the SAT and ACT as part of its admissions process, finding a “test-optional policy” gives an unfair advantage to students who can access testing centers during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District (Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch) plus Academy of the Canyons have been ranked in the top 12 percent of public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has called an excessive heat watch for the Santa Clarita Valley from Friday morning through Sunday evening as a warming trend will push temperatures into triple digits.
Los Angeles County prosecutors are reviewing residents’ complaints of police violence and misconduct during recent protests against fatal police shootings of Black people, a law enforcement official said Tuesday.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.