Valencia-Based Lief Labs Internationally Recognized for Quality Control

Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that the firm has received the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) ISO/IEC 17025 Biological Field of Testing certification, which is a nationally, and internationally, recognized standard for continuous improvement and self-correction.

The A2LA ISO/IEC 17025 standard specifies both management and technical requirements, including how to run effective quality management systems, ensure competency of staff and equipment, document organization, and establish steps for corrective action. The accreditation is very highly regarded among scientific circles, as it is an extremely specific accreditation, relevant only to technical competence in laboratory environments.

“By achieving this formal recognition from the A2LA – ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation, Lief’s Quality Control Laboratory demonstrates our commitment to a secure and established quality system. We use criteria and procedures specifically developed to determine technical competence, thus assuring that the quality of products we have tested are accurate and reliable,” said Thanh Luu, Quality Control manager at Lief Labs. “Moreover, our results can be accepted across the country and internationally without further testing, which improves confidence in laboratory results and boosts international trade. In the end, our goal is to enhance customer confidence and satisfaction, and we are very proud to have reached this significant Quality Control milestone at Lief.”

About Lief Labs

Lief Labs is a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements. Our in-house Product Development and R&D team creates the best tasting and most cutting-edge formulations of supplements. Lief also houses a 200,000 sq ft full-service, brand-new, state-of-the-art, Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) manufacturing facility, which offers custom solutions for a multitude of supplement categories. Lief collaborates with entrepreneurial firms to help them build premier brands. Our turnkey solutions allow us to engage in seamless partnerships that help brands with scalability and sustainable growth. Lief hosts the Beyond the Supps podcast which covers a wide range of topics such as entrepreneurship, social media, quality control, health & wellness, and the impact the dietary supplement industry has worldwide. The company is based in Valencia, CA. To learn more, please visit www.lieflabs.com.

