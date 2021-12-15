Valencia Based Lief Labs Raises Money To Help Axe ALS

The Valencia based dietary supplement manufacturer, Leif Labs, has partnered with Axe ALS, raising nearly $8,000 to provide valuable nutritional supplements to support those with ALS.

Lief Labs is a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements.

Through their Lief Cares non-profit donation program’s 2021 initiative in partnership with Axe ALS, and through the generosity sponsorship partners, have raised money to help those affected by ALS.

Lief Cares is Lief’s non-profit donation program that identifies essential groups in the community to spread awareness and support them with supplementation.

Axe ALS was founded by Eric Stevens and his wife, Amanda Stevens. Eric is a former professional football player and Los Angeles firefighter who was diagnosed with ALS one month after he married his college sweetheart, Amanda.

“We are extremely proud to support Axe ALS and the important efforts of Eric and Amanda Stevens for the ALS community through our 2021 focus initiative for Lief Cares,” said Nate Cox, Partner and Chief Business Officer of Lief Labs. “We understand that the unique needs of people challenged with ALS often require them to use supplementation to help support their nutritional needs. Lief Cares was happy to specially formulate and manufacture a nutrient support supplement to donate to the ALS community, as well as help raise money and awareness for this very worthy cause.”

“We were so excited when Lief Labs reached out about an initiative to help the ALS community through Lief Cares. We are fortunate for their willingness to spread awareness for ALS and we are extremely grateful for their involvement in providing patients with nutritional support through supplementation,” said Amanda Stevens, Co-Founder of Axe ALS.

Lief Cares is continuing its efforts to raise awareness for Axe ALS and to help gain additional donations for this important initiative as 2021 comes to an end. To learn more about Lief Cares and how to donate to Lief Cares programs, please visit: https://lieflabs.com/lief- cares/.

Previous Lief Cares focus initiatives have included “First Responders Immune Support” and “Essential Workers Immune Support” donation programs. The program looks forward to giving back in 2022 with other new initiatives.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...