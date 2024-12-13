Valencia Community Center to Offer Primetime Preschool Class

|
Beginning Jan. 13 the newly opened Valencia Community Center, 26147 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, will offer a Monday-Thursday preschool class for 3-year-olds.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association hosted its annual holiday party on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the home of Mardilan and John Georgio, where members and guests gathered to celebrate the installation of the new board for 2025.
The CIF Southern Section office has announced the upcoming premiere of "CIF Southern Section This Week,” a new sports series set to air on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet.
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will feature artist Cecelia Begay (Diné Navajo) on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29.
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with SCVTV, has released the fifth episode of Santa Clarita Spotlight, a Shop Local video series dedicated to promoting and celebrating the diverse range of local businesses within the city.
Valencia Town Center and Santa Clarita Valley Jewish congregations will celebrate Hanukkah with complimentary desserts, musical presentations and a menorah lighting ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 29, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
1900
- Automobile Club of Southern California founded; first car in SCV appeared 1902 [story
]
The Castaic Union School District has announced the retirement of Board of Trustees President Janene Maxon, a dedicated educator and leader who has been a cornerstone of the district since 1988.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has announced the appointment of Don Kimball as Co-Chair of its Board of Directors, succeeding John Shaffery, Managing Partner of Poole Shaffery, who has held the position since January 2023.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating two possible cases of H5 bird flu in cats that consumed recalled raw milk from Raw Farm, LLC.
JR’s Comedy Club will present a trio of comedians, Don McMillan, Fritz Coleman and Randy Lubas, on Saturday, Dec. 21 on the Main Stage of the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons.
The Antelope Valley Indian Museum Junior Ranger Program will host a "Rocks Rock!" program, 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at 15701 East Ave. M, Lancaster, California.
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival is scheduled to open tonight in Old Town Newhall for its fourth annual event Dec. 12-15.
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) has announced that she introduced legislation alongside Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa) and Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) to exempt tips from state income tax.
The holiday season is rushing by, and all too soon your festive natural tree will need to be recycled. In Santa Clarita this can be accomplished via curbside pickup or recycling center drop off from Dec. 26 through Jan. 11, 2005.
Lucky Luke Brewing and Good Vibes Pop Up Market presents the Ugly Sweater Holiday Market, Saturday and Sunday Dec. 14-15 at Lucky Luke Brewing, 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
College of the Canyons women's basketball snapped a five-game losing streak in a 78-50 win over College of the Desert on Tuesday,
Dec. 10 behind a 22-point and 16-rebound performance from freshman Alissa Saridin.
1891 -
Actor Buck Jones, a Placerita and Vasquez "regular," born in Indiana [story
]
Start the new year strong by joining fellow business owners and community leaders at the first Business After Hours Mixer of 2025.
On the first day of the new legislative session, Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa), joined by Senators Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) and Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) as joint authors, introduced Senate Bill 17 to exempt tips from state income taxes, delivering much-needed financial relief to workers in California’s service and hospitality industries.
The West Ranch High School Studio A Jazz Band will be giving local shoppers the gift of music this Sunday as they perform some all-time favorite holiday songs.
The California Department of Public Health is warning people not to eat, serve or sell Yu Shang Food, Inc. ready-to-eat meat and poultry products.
Investigators with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an identity theft case.
