Valencia Forced to Forfeit; Saugus Foothill League Champs for 2nd Straight Year
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
| Thursday, Oct 28, 2021
Vinny Gallagher
Saugus' Vinny Gallagher (33) resists an attempt to tackle him by West Ranch players during Friday night's game. October 22, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

 

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cancelled Friday’s Valencia High School football game following three new COVID-19 cases being reported on the campus.

The news comes after the school administration announced earlier this week that 33 COVID-19 cases had been reported on the Vikings campus among both students and staff.

Saugus High School, after being 4-0 in league play this year, was set to play Valencia on Friday. Valencia will need to forfeit the game on the scorebooks, and the Centurions will, in turn, be named the 2021 Foothill League champions, according to William S. Hart Union High School District spokesman Dave Caldwell.

“Valencia forfeits to Saugus, so Saugus will be 5-0 and undefeated Foothill League champions,” said Caldwell.

The new cases had been connected to the football team, and will also result in the Valencia football facilities being closed down temporarily.

The Hart High School versus West Ranch High School game that was set to be played at Dr. Paul Priesz Stadium on the Vikings’ campus will now be played at College of the Canyons.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
