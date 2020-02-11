Valencia Grassfire Held to 1/4 Acre

By Bobby Block

Firefighters responded to a grassfire that broke out in the wash near Valencia Blvd. and Railroad Ave. in Valencia at around 11:30 p.m. Monday night, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department representative Austin Bennett.

“It was a quarter-acre in medium brush,” said Bennett.

The incident, dubbed the “Railroad Fire,” saw local firefighters working for just over an hour to knockdown the flames, according to Bennett.

The blaze prompted a standard grass fire response from fire officials, which consisted of two fire engines, one water tender, and one battalion chief responding to the scene.

No aircraft were deployed to the incident, said Bennett.

There were no injuries reported and no structures damaged.

Fire officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire, said Bennett.