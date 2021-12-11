Valencia High Grad Premieres Two Films During Santa Clarita International Film Festival

Uploaded: , Friday, Dec 10, 2021

By Press Release

Valencia High School graduate, Shane Ryan, also known as Shane Gledhill by former classmates, premieres two films during the Santa Clarita International Film Festival at the Regal Cinemas in Valencia.

The debut comes just after having premiered two films in Culver City this past Wednesday.

A WISEGUY CHRISTMAS, which closes out the festival on Sunday, Dec. 12, was co-produced by and co-stars Ryan. And A CHRISTMAS LOVE, which premieres Friday, was co-produced by Ryan.

On Wednesday he premiered THE MAGICAL CHRISTMAS TREE, which he co-produced and plays the male lead role. The film broke new ground by being the first-ever Christmas movie to feature a non-binary character in the title role (starring CalArts alumni Socks Whitmore), as well as the first romantic comedy to feature a romance between two non-binary lead characters.

On the same day, Ryan also premiered the dog-sledding documentary, HEARTPRINTS IN THE SNOW, which he co-produced. Additionally this week he saw the release of the thriller, THE WRONG SARAH, which he co-starred in.

Ryan has worked and released more than 55 films this year alone as an actor, producer and director. While many of the films he produces are being shot around the world, many of the films that he acts in are shot in Santa Clarita.

Ryan is currently filming LOVE CRIME, inspired by the Jodi Arias case, here in Santa Clarita, serving as producer and actor (portraying Arias’ doomed lover, Travis). LOVE CRIME is expected to be released in late January 2022.

Tickets for the Santa Clarita festival can be purchased at https://www.sciff.org/.

Ryan’s filmography can be viewed here https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1546474/.

