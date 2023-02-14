Valencia High Jazz Choir Heading to ACDA National Convention

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is offering Young Women in Public Affairs Awards to three outstanding young women.

This year’s Relay For Life of Santa Clarita, taking place on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., at Central Park, celebrates its 25th year in Santa Clarita with the carnival/circus theme “Cirque du Cure.”

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Feb. 15, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.

Yet again another familiar, but disappointing, reminder that the holidays are over: the start of tax season.

The Valencia High School Jazz Choir made it to the American Choral Directors Association National Convention.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday two additional deaths and 63 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 45 additional deaths and 1,171 new cases countywide.

The National Association of Counties launched Monday a new Commission on Mental Health and Wellbeing that will develop policy and programmatic recommendations at the federal level to address systemic issues contributing to the mental health crisis affecting communities and individuals of all ages across the nation.

Join the fun and bring your dog to the American Cancer Society’s fundraiser, Bark For Life, presented by Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley.

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Feb. 14, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.

More than 500 short-term classes are still open to students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons spring 2023 semester.

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 13 – Sunday, Feb. 19.

Michele Jenkins, 72, a member of the Santa Clarita Valley Community College District Board of Trustees that oversees College of the Canyons, died Monday, Feb. 6.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 22 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,482 new cases countywide and 65 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. to discuss accepting the donation of the former YMCA building at Valencia Summit for expansion of the city’s Primetime Preschool program, Contract Classes, Aquatics Programs and Camp Clarita.

Donations Sought for Earthquake Victims The California Credit Union Annual Scholarship program is now accepting applications. The credit union will award 10 students with a scholarship of $1,000 each.

March 20: Fearman Oil Painting Demo At The MAIN The Santa Clarita Artists Association will spotlight Lynn Fearman on Monday, March 20, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The free oil painting art demo will be at The MAIN Theatre in Old Town Newhall, 24266 Main St., Newhall 91321.

Ken Striplin | So Much to Love in Santa Clarita With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, what better way to show your love for that special someone than saying “I do”? The city of Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies program has married over 330 loving couples since its inception in 2020.

SCV to See More Cold Weather The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley on Monday, Feb. 13, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

Feb. 22: COC Presents Movies for Mental Health Online The College of the Canyons Wellness Center and Art With Impact will present "Movies for Mental Health" online on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from noon to 2 p.m.