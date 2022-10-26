Valencia High Marching Band, Color Guard Sweeps West Ranch Classics

After an amazing performance at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association competition, which was held Saturday, Oct. 22, at the West Ranch Wildcat Classic, the Valencia High School “Pride of the Vikings” Marching Band and Guard took the field at Paul Priesz Stadium performing, “The Raven.”

Led by Kelvin Flores, director of Instrumental Music, the band received Sweepstakes, scoring 70.4 , Color Guard (Auxiliary) received Sweepstakes, scoring 77.0 , and Percussion received 1st Place in Division 2A with a score of 67.5.

The Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings will continue the season competing against the top bands in the region at various high schools. On Friday, Nov. 11, Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings will host their own SCSBOA competition titled Ragnarok.

For more Ragnarök event information, visit ragnarok.prideofthevikings.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...