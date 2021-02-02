Valencia High School Band & Color Guard Holding Clothing Drive Fundraiser

SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recently announced that applications are available for the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and Seamless Summer Option (SSO), both federally funded, state-administered programs that serve free meals to children eighteen and younger when school is out of session.
The California Armenian Legislative Caucus is holding two scholarship contests for high school students throughout California for the 2021 commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, announced Sen. Scott Wilk.
Erika D. Beck, California State University, Northridge’s newest president, is spending her first 100 days in office on a listening tour — meeting with students, faculty, staff, alumni and community leaders — in an effort to understand the opportunities, and challenges, the campus faces.
Dr. Adolfo Gonzales began his tenure Monday as Chief Probation Officer of the Los Angeles County Probation Department after being appointed to the position by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 5
The CSUN Division of Academic Affairs has named Matthew Cahn as vice provost, effective Jan. 11. Cahn previously served as interim vice provost, where he managed and oversaw various administrative protocols and daily operations of the Office of the Provost and Academic Affairs.
Santa Clarita officials are expected Tuesday to offer a first look into the city’s 2021-22 spending plan, which looks at how the city will move forward after more than a year of dealing with the revenue impacts associated with COVID-19.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 85 new deaths and 4,223 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported five new deaths since Friday.
Nearly two weeks after announcing its decision to cancel its fall sports championships, California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section officials announced Monday the return of high school cross-country competitions.
Widely regarded as one of the nation’s most competitive and prestigious recognitions for community colleges, College of the Canyons has won a 2021 Bellwether Award for its innovative approach to assessment and course sequence redesign in mathematics and English, which paved the way for legislation that changed placement in math 2:1 in California community college students.
The Community Task Force on Homelessness and the city of Santa Clarita have launched a comprehensive public 'Homeless Action' website designed to streamline local coordination and implement the Task Force's goals.
The man who died after completing an obstacle course during production of the game show “Wipeout” in Santa Clarita died as a result of a heart attack, according to Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner documents.
