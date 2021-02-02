Valencia High School Band & Color Guard Holding Clothing Drive Fundraiser

We are closing in on a year since the coronavirus pandemic forced shutdowns and restrictions here in Santa Clarita and around the globe.

The CSUN Division of Academic Affairs has named Matthew Cahn as vice provost, effective Jan. 11. Cahn previously served as interim vice provost, where he managed and oversaw various administrative protocols and daily operations of the Office of the Provost and Academic Affairs.

The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Thursday, Feb. 4, at 6:00 p.m.

Dr. Adolfo Gonzales began his tenure Monday as Chief Probation Officer of the Los Angeles County Probation Department after being appointed to the position by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 5

The Valley Industry Association salutes the city of Santa Clarita for its continued strong, active support.

Erika D. Beck, California State University, Northridge’s newest president, is spending her first 100 days in office on a listening tour — meeting with students, faculty, staff, alumni and community leaders — in an effort to understand the opportunities, and challenges, the campus faces.

There are a variety of virtual opportunities available for residents of all ages with the Santa Clarita Public Library.

The Newhall Press Room is looking forward to re-opening and serving the community with more amazing food and wine.

Santa Clarita officials are expected Tuesday to offer a first look into the city’s 2021-22 spending plan, which looks at how the city will move forward after more than a year of dealing with the revenue impacts associated with COVID-19.

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative has continued to actively serve our veteran community throughout the COVID–19 pandemic which began one year ago.

After filing a formal accusation, the California Board of Accountancy recently disciplined a Saugus woman convicted of stealing from a local Girl Scouts troop.

Nearly two weeks after announcing its decision to cancel its fall sports championships, California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section officials announced Monday the return of high school cross-country competitions.

The city of Santa Clarita is taking virtual art experiences to a new level with the first interactive online art reception for the exhibit “Landscapes of the Mind.”

Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 85 new deaths and 4,223 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported five new deaths since Friday.

SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recently announced that applications are available for the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and Seamless Summer Option (SSO), both federally funded, state-administered programs that serve free meals to children eighteen and younger when school is out of session.

Family members of 17-year-old Pedro Roman announced Monday the Valencia High School student died, following a recent relapse of his cancer.

College of the Canyons Wins National Bellwether Award for Program Excellence Widely regarded as one of the nation’s most competitive and prestigious recognitions for community colleges, College of the Canyons has won a 2021 Bellwether Award for its innovative approach to assessment and course sequence redesign in mathematics and English, which paved the way for legislation that changed placement in math 2:1 in California community college students.

Woman At Large in Reported Trader Joe’s Armed Robbery Law enforcement officials are looking for a woman who reportedly robbed a Saugus Trader Joe’s at gunpoint Sunday night.

L.A. County Confirms 2nd Case of B.1.1.7 U.K. Variant, 4 New MIS-C Cases The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed the second case of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the United Kingdom.

City, Community Task Force Launch ‘Homeless Action’ Public Website The Community Task Force on Homelessness and the city of Santa Clarita have launched a comprehensive public 'Homeless Action' website designed to streamline local coordination and implement the Task Force's goals.

Los Angeles County Struggles to Vaccinate Its Residents The abbreviated history of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County began with a head start and ended with a game of catch-up to vaccinate 10 million residents.