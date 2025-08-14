header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 14
1986 - Canyon Country's Mitchell adobe demolished; components salvaged & later rebuilt at Hart Park [story]
Mitchell adobe
Valencia High School Student Earns Congressional Award Gold Medal
| Thursday, Aug 14, 2025
Andrew Kim

The William S. Hart Union School District has announced that Andrew Kim, a senior at Valencia High School, has been awarded the Congressional Award Gold Medal, the highest honor presented to America’s youth by the U.S. Congress. The Congressional Award recognizes initiative, service and achievement in young people.

Kim demonstrated exceptional dedication to earn this prestigious honor. Gold Medal participants must complete at least 400 hours of voluntary public service, sharing their time and talent for the betterment of the community, 200 hours of personal development, which can include developing social and life skills as well as interests and 200 hours of physical fitness, spent in any way that improves their health and quality of life. Additionally, they must spend at least 5 days exploring a new environment or culture.

“Although this program definitely took the most time and energy for the past several years, I can’t say that I regret it at all,” said Kim. “The program’s requirements pushed me to explore new opportunities and grow in unexpected ways. A lot of my time was spent doing things I loved doing, such as playing instruments, volunteering at the hospital, talking with senior citizens, and biking. However, I also ended up having to take on surprising new challenges, such as planning out and executing a nearly week-long trip for my family and I. This program drove me to learn important lessons about responsibility, dedication, and flexibility. I learned responsibility with leadership positions, dedication with volunteering, and flexibility when the trip didn’t go as planned. But most importantly, this program also taught me the value of asking for help, as I couldn’t have been able to achieve my goal without the help of my parents. All in all, I’m thankful for everyone that helped me along the way of this memorable experience.”

Kim now joins a distinguished group of young leaders from across the country who have met the rigorous standards of the Gold Medal.

The Congressional Award is a non-competitive program available to all youth in the United States ages 14-24. Participants earn Bronze, Silver and Gold Congressional Award Certificates and Medals based on achieving their self-directed goals. Learn more at www.congressionalaward.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Valencia High School Student Earns Congressional Award Gold Medal

Valencia High School Student Earns Congressional Award Gold Medal
Thursday, Aug 14, 2025
The William S. Hart School District has announced that Andrew Kim, a senior at Valencia High School, has been awarded the Congressional Award Gold Medal, the highest honor presented to America's youth by the U.S. Congress.
FULL STORY...

California Credit Union Foundation Looking to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects

California Credit Union Foundation Looking to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects
Tuesday, Aug 12, 2025
California Credit Union Foundation encourages teachers in the Santa Clarita Valley who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its Teacher Grant program.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 13: CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting

Aug. 13: CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
Monday, Aug 11, 2025
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Wednesday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...

SCV High School Students Invited to Apply for The Music Center ‘Spotlight’ Program

SCV High School Students Invited to Apply for The Music Center ‘Spotlight’ Program
Friday, Aug 8, 2025
The Music Center, Los Angeles’ performing arts center, invites all Southern California high school students interested in the performing arts to apply for The Music Center’s 38th Annual Spotlight program.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 21: Parent Reception for Santa Clarita Junior Cotillion

Aug. 21: Parent Reception for Santa Clarita Junior Cotillion
Friday, Aug 8, 2025
The National League of Junior Cotillions, Santa Clarita Chapter, has scheduled the informational Parents’ Reception and registration event for the 2025-2026 season.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug. 21: SCV Chamber, the Power of Generational Communication, Networking
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for "The Power of Generational Communication, Networking and Leadership" an engaging, facilitator-led session with leadership specialists Tess Cox and Chelsea Cox Gillman of Tess Cox & Associates.
Aug. 21: SCV Chamber, the Power of Generational Communication, Networking
Aug. 21: Caribbean Nights SENSES Block Party
Bring the island vibes with the Caribbean Nights SENSES Block Party presented by the city of Santa Clarita, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
Aug. 21: Caribbean Nights SENSES Block Party
Traffic Alert: On-going Signal Installation on Pearblossom Highway
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures on the westbound Pearblossom Highway (SR-138) at the intersection of 126th Street East in Pearblossom.
Traffic Alert: On-going Signal Installation on Pearblossom Highway
Aug. 16: First-Aid Community Hike at Towsley Canyon
Join the city of Santa Clarita Outdoor Recreation for a free Community Hike on Saturday, Aug. 16, 8:30-10 a.m. at Towsley Canyon.
Aug. 16: First-Aid Community Hike at Towsley Canyon
Valencia High School Student Earns Congressional Award Gold Medal
The William S. Hart School District has announced that Andrew Kim, a senior at Valencia High School, has been awarded the Congressional Award Gold Medal, the highest honor presented to America's youth by the U.S. Congress.
Valencia High School Student Earns Congressional Award Gold Medal
CDPH Investigating Measles Exposure Linked to Traveler
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles linked to an international traveler who was infectious while passing through Los Angeles International Airport.
CDPH Investigating Measles Exposure Linked to Traveler
‘Hungry for History’ Restaurant Week Benefits SCV Historical Society
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will be the beneficiary of “Hungry for History” restaurant week Aug. 24-30. The event will feature Old Town Newhall eating and drinking establishments that will donate a percentage of sales for one day during the week.
‘Hungry for History’ Restaurant Week Benefits SCV Historical Society
DACC Confirmed Distemper in Dogs at Lancaster Animal Care Center
The Department of Animal Care and Control has issued an important canine health advisory following the confirmation of distemper in dogs brought to its Lancaster Animal Care Center.
DACC Confirmed Distemper in Dogs at Lancaster Animal Care Center
CDPH Alerts Valley Fever Risks Remain High
The California Department of Public Health is reminding California residents and visitors that Valley fever risk remains high in 2025, including in the Santa Clarita Valley.
CDPH Alerts Valley Fever Risks Remain High
City of Santa Clarita Announces Brandon Barclay as New Chief of Police
Brandon Barclay has been selected as the new Captain of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, bringing nearly two decades of law enforcement experience with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to his new post.
City of Santa Clarita Announces Brandon Barclay as New Chief of Police
City Presents ‘Allure’ Exhibit by Frank Rock at The MAIN
The city of Santa Clarita has announced its latest art exhibition, "Allure" by Frank Rock on view at The MAIN through Monday, Sept. 22.
City Presents ‘Allure’ Exhibit by Frank Rock at The MAIN
Marsha McLean | Illuminating Central Park
Having lived and worked in Paris, I learned that art is everywhere, in the Gothic arches of Notre Dame, the notes of a violinist in the metro to the brushstrokes of a masterpiece tucked into a gallery.
Marsha McLean | Illuminating Central Park
Aug. 24: City Accepting Project Proposals for Make a Difference Day
Make A Difference Day is happening on Saturday, Oct. 25, and the city is inviting nonprofit organizations across the community to be a part of this citywide day of service.
Aug. 24: City Accepting Project Proposals for Make a Difference Day
Fugitive Returned to Face Charges in Murder of LASD Deputy Juan Abel Escalante
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced the extradition of Roberto Salazar, 38, for the 2008 murder of Deputy Juan Abel Escalante.
Fugitive Returned to Face Charges in Murder of LASD Deputy Juan Abel Escalante
County Approves Sand Reuse Plan to Protect L.A. Beaches
A plan to allow the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors to use sand that may have otherwise gone to a landfill instead to be used for beach nourishment is moving forward with the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ unanimous approval of the Sand Compatibility and Opportunistic Use Program.
County Approves Sand Reuse Plan to Protect L.A. Beaches
King Fire Erupts in Gorman Area, Evacuation Warnings Issued
The King Fire is burning east of the I-5 at Smokey Bear Road and is moving south towards Castaic. Cal Fire reports the King Fire has consumed 490 acres and is 5% contained.
King Fire Erupts in Gorman Area, Evacuation Warnings Issued
Today in SCV History (Aug. 14)
1986 - Canyon Country's Mitchell adobe demolished; components salvaged & later rebuilt at Hart Park [story]
Mitchell adobe
Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center Recognized
 Panorama City Medical Center, which serves Kaiser Permanente members in the Santa Clarita Valley, has been recognized as high performing for three adult medical procedures and conditions by U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-2026 Best Hospitals edition.
Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center Recognized
Oct. 2: Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce presents Taste of Santa Paula
Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 4th annual Taste of Santa Paula restaurant and winery event, proudly sponsored by Athens Services, Limoneira and Southern California Edison.
Oct. 2: Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce presents Taste of Santa Paula
Ocean Water Warning for County Beaches for August 13
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for County Beaches for August 13
Aug. 19: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 19.
Aug. 19: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Santa Clarita 10‑Year‑Old Geo Gan Wins World Bronze at Yo‑Yo Worlds in Prague
Ten‑year‑old Santa Clarita resident Geo Gan brought home Bronze for Team USA in the inaugural Junior (U16) division at the World Yo‑Yo Contest 2025 in Prague.
Santa Clarita 10‑Year‑Old Geo Gan Wins World Bronze at Yo‑Yo Worlds in Prague
Aug. 28: VIA After Five Mixer Celebrating Santa Clarita Concessions 70 Years
Celebrate 70 Years of Santa Clarita Concessions at the August Valley Industry Association After Five Mixer. 
Aug. 28: VIA After Five Mixer Celebrating Santa Clarita Concessions 70 Years
CSUN Prof Advises Educators to Make Safe Space for Traumatized Students
With the start of school just weeks away, teachers are already planning for the new academic year.
CSUN Prof Advises Educators to Make Safe Space for Traumatized Students
SCVNews.com