December 24
1965 - Signal newspaper owner Scott Newhall shows up for a duel (of words) with rival Canyon Country newspaper publisher Art Evans, who no-shows and folds his paper soon after [story]
headline
Valencia High Seniors Seek Donors for Items to Help Combat Period, Hygiene Poverty
| Friday, Dec 24, 2021

Two Valencia High School seniors, Brianna Hickey and Vicky Carrillo, are hosting a drive for period products and general hygiene items for people in need in the Santa Clarita and Los Angeles areas and they’re asking for the community’s help to donate more items now through Jan. 7.

They’re working as volunteers with Her Drive, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that aims to combat period and hygiene poverty. They first began collecting items on Dec. 6, 2021, but the community can still donate items until Jan. 7, 2022.

The high school seniors said anyone can choose to set up a contactless pickup for the items or purchase from the Amazon wishlist by scanning the QR code.

Hickey and Carrillo are reaching out to the community for donors to donate items like:

– Tampons/pads

– Hair products

– Toothbrushes/toothpaste

– Masks

– OTC medication

– Pregnancy tests

For questions about what other items can be donated or how to set up contactless pickup, you can email 99047934@my.hartdistrict.org or 99047873@my.hartdistrict.org.

The items are set to be donated to Family Promise SCV and the Downtown Women’s Center in L.A.
