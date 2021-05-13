Valencia High Student Awarded California Credit Union Scholarship

California Credit Union Scholarship recipient Eric Rodriguez, a senior at Valencia High School plans to attend the University of California, Merced in the fall.

Uploaded: , Thursday, May 13, 2021

By Press Release

California Credit Union has awarded 10 scholarships of $1,000 each to college-bound students in Los Angeles and Orange Counties in its annual College Scholarship Program.

One of those recipients is Valencia High student Eric Rodriguez, who plans to attend the University of California, Merced in the fall.

Through the program, California Credit Union recognizes exceptional students who are active in both their schools and the communities, giving back to others through service and volunteer work.

“We are excited to recognize the outstanding achievements of these exceptional students as they pursue their educational goals,” said California Credit Union CEO Steve O’Connell. “Their hard work and resilience through one of the most challenging years we’ve ever experienced is truly inspirational. Our credit union’s commitment to our educational community has never been more important as we work to support our next generation of leaders in achieving their dreams. We wish all of these recipients much success in their college career.”

College-bound high school seniors and community college students transferring to a four-year university who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 and plan to attend an accredited college or university in the coming year were eligible to participate. This year, the credit union’s Scholarship Program received nearly 1,300 applications, which were reviewed by a Scholarship Committee consisting of credit union staff who selected the award recipients.

The California Credit Union Annual College Scholarship program was created in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within its local communities. Since the creation of the program, the credit union has awarded more than $355,000 in scholarships to students across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Diego counties.

All 2021 California Credit Union scholarship recipients in Los Angeles and Orange County are:

Available photos of recipients can be found [here].

About California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of nearly $4 billion, California Credit Union has 25 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Visit ccu.com for more information.

