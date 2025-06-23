Valencia High Student Placed Second at NSDA National Tournament

Ava DiNapoli, a senior at Valencia High School, placed second in Impromptu Speaking at the 2025 National Speech and Debate Association’s National Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa. The event attracted thousands of students from across the country.

Students have a choice of three prompts, it can be a word, phrase or quote. Students choose one and then have two minutes to craft and deliver a five minute meaningful, well-organized speech.

“DiNapoli has dedicated countless hours to competing and honing her craft. She enters in every competition she can, and this award is a testament to her commitment, creativity and calm under pressure,” said her mother, Karen DiNapoli.

DiNapoli also runs public speaking workshops for kids in 4th–7th grade, called Junior Speakers. Through these workshops, she helps younger students grow in confidence, strengthen communication skills and discover a love for speaking.

To listen to DiNapoli’s screen recording of her speech visit, https://tinyurl.com/nsda-impromptu-speech

For more information on Junior Speakers visit, www.juniorspeakers.com

