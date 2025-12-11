Valencia High ‘Two N’ Four’ Choir Ensemble Earns National Spotlight

Valencia High School’s internationally acclaimed vocal jazz ensemble, “Two N’ Four,” has been selected to perform at the 2026 Jazz Education Network International Conference in New Orleans.

Widely considered the “Super Bowl” of jazz education, this invitation is one of the highest honors a high school group can achieve.

The Valencia Vikings Choir is launching an urgent campaign to raise $7,500 to cover airfare and ensure every student can participate in this career-defining event which is in January 2026.

The ensemble is currently riding a wave of high-profile local performances, having just represented the community at the Santa Clarita City Council, Mount San Antonio College and the prestigious Disneyland Resort Candlelight Processional.

Now, ‘Two N’ Four’ are preparing to take that momentum internationally. At the JEN Conference, Santa Clarita, California students will represent their city, state and the nation before an audience of industry icons, college recruiters and thousands of peers from around the world.

“The number one thing students need from teachers are real-world connections and a learn by doing atmosphere,” said Christine Tavares-Mocha, a Berklee College of Music MA graduate who has directed the program for over 20 years. “By sending ‘Two N’ Four’ to this conference, we are giving them the rare chance to build the professional network and business skills that can turn a high school passion into a lifelong career. More than that, networking, learning, and watching other performers helps creatively inspire our next generation of movers and shakers in the artist fields.”

To bridge the funding gap caused by nationwide budget cuts to arts education, the choir program is calling on local businesses, alumni and community supporters.

Donations are Tax-Deductible: The Valencia Vikings Choir Booster Club is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. All contributions are fully tax-deductible. Donate here: https://givebutter.com/jen26

Goal: $7,500 is needed immediately to subsidize student travel costs.

Prestigious Honors and Selections: For over a decade Valencia High School Vocal Jazz Ensemble has won “Top High School Large Vocal Jazz Ensemble” (DownBeat Awards). One of only two high school ensembles selected through a competitive festival to be featured numerous times at the Monterey Jazz Festival.

Featured performers at Vibrato Grill, Hollywood Bowl and opening for the New York Voices and performing at the National American Choral Directors Association Conference.

The community is invited to support the choir and hear its award-winning sound at its upcoming holiday concert. This is an excellent opportunity for the community to witness the talented choir and for the media to interview students before departure.

The 2025 Dessert Carol Night & Silent Auction will be held 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday Dec. 11-12 at Valencia High School Theater at 27801 Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

