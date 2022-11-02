Valencia HS Pride of the Vikings Marching Band Takes First Place

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Nov 2, 2022

By Press Release

The Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings Band and Color Guard competed at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association Simi Valley Band Spectacular in Simi Valley, CA, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Performing their show titled “The Raven” in front of a jubilant crowd, the band and color guard secured first place in every category in the 2A division, bringing home the top trophies for Band, Color Guard and Percussion.

“The students, staff, and boosters have all put in hundreds of hours to achieve this feat,” states Kelvin Flores, Director of Instrumental Music. “We are off to a fantastic start and I cannot wait to continue to detail and develop our theme so that we can bring ‘The Raven’ to life! With three weeks left in the competitive season, we look forward to continuing to improve and take our audience on the journey we are telling in our show.”

To cheer on the Pride of the Vikings and support the marching arts, come to Valencia High School on Friday, November 11th for RAGNARÖK, Valencia’s 10th Annual marching band tournament. Doors open at 9:30am.

