Valencia Man Arrested on Attempted Kidnapping Charges; Sheriff’s Seek Additional Victims

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 40-year-old Valencia man for investigation of attempted kidnapping and multiple counts of annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18.

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, deputies and detectives investigated a report of an adult male suspect driving a blue pickup truck who allegedly pulled up next to two 13-year-old-female victims who were walking home from school in the area of Market Street and Railroad Avenue, Newhall. The victims said that the suspect asked them if they were okay, and if they needed a ride. The victims said the suspect also placed his vehicle in the crosswalk, blocking their path. The victims declined any ride offer.

Through investigation, it was learned that the same suspect had contacted one of the 13-year-old victims earlier in February, by pulling up next to her, initiating small talk, and offering her a ride. Based on this information, deputies worked to identify, locate and arrest the suspect on Saturday, Feb. 22, for investigation of attempted kidnapping and child annoyance.

There have been some reports that the same suspect may have approached other teenagers and offered them rides, or tried enticing them into his vehicle. We are asking the public to contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at (661) 255-1121, if they have any information about this suspect or similar crimes.

