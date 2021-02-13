Valencia Man Arrested on Suspicion of Rape

A Valencia man was arrested Thursday morning in connection to the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl at a Castaic house party, according to law enforcement officials.

Christopher King, 19, was arrested under the charge code of 261(A)(2)PC, which defines rape as “an act of sexual intercourse accomplished with a person not the spouse of the perpetrator” and where the act is done “against a person’s will by means of force, violence, duress, menace or fear of immediate and unlawful bodily injury on the person or another.”

The charge stems from a Castaic house party on 30000 block of Romero Canyon Road in August 2020, when the victim, a 15-year-old girl, was allegedly assaulted by the suspect at a party with approximately 100 people present, according to Sgt. Brian Hudson, of the Special Victims Bureau.

As a result of the investigation, detectives arrested King, and the case is being submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Hudson said

King was booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station, and is being held in lieu of $740,000 bail, according to the station’s arrest logs.

Detectives are asking that if any other people who might have information in connection to this case, they should contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Special Victims Bureau hotline at (877) 710-5273 with any information regarding this incident, or if you wish to remain Anonymous, call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477).

