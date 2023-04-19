Valencia Marching Band Performed In Magic Kingdom Parade

The Pride of the Vikings Marching Band and Color Guard experienced a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when they marched in The Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom Parade on April 3rd.

The performing students, ranging from freshmen to seniors, traveled nearly 3,000 miles from Los Angeles to Orlando, Florida, to showcase their talents during spring break.

The students delighted parade attendees by performing a repertoire that included song selections of ” It’s a Small World,” “Star Wars Main Theme,” “The Imperial March,” and “Throne Room and Finale” sequences arranged by Paul Lavender. This event was not only an extraordinary performance opportunity but also an important milestone in the students’ educational and emotional growth.

“It was a successful trip. It is important to have performing opportunities for students, as these experiences contribute to self-esteem, personal growth, and emotional growth,” said Mr. Kelvin Flores, Director of Instrumental Music.

The trip offered more than just a chance to perform; students were also given the opportunity to explore the various attractions at Disney World, creating lifelong memories and bonding experiences. This is just the beginning for the talented Pride of the Vikings students, as they are diligently rehearsing for Drumline and Color Guard Competition, Jazz Festivals and Spring concerts during the months of April and May.

For those interested in joining the excitement of Marching Band, Color Guard, Jazz, or Concert Band, please email Mr. Kelvin Flores at kflores@hartdistrict.org or visit the website. Color Guard workshops and tryouts begin the week of April 24th.

