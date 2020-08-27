Valencia, Saugus High Students Selected as Finalists in National Artists, Authors Showcase

The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce that two local students were selected as national finalists in Sister Cities International’s 2020 Young Artists and Authors Showcase (YAAS).
Amber Lee, from Valencia High School, was selected as a U.S. finalist in the art category for her piece titled, “United We Stand.”
Sydney Hooper, from Saugus High School, was selected as a finalist for her poem titled, “Stronger Than Ever.” The poem can be found below.
All of the YAAS finalists and winners can be found at SisterCities.org/YAAS. Congratulations to all of the finalists and winners.
Each entry for the 2020 YAAS focused on the theme, “One World: Out of Many, We Are One.” Every participating student showed how they were inspired by the theme through art, photography, essays and poems that reflect their vision of unity in the world.
Amber Lee’s vibrant artwork shows many different colors and representations, all combined on a single face. According to Amber, what inspired her was “the constant division between people and coming to the realization that we are no different from one another.”
Sydney Hooper’s work travels through a range of emotions from fear to grief and love, demonstrating how, together, we are stronger than ever. Sydney states, “I was deeply affected by this tragic event (Saugus High shooting) and wanted to demonstrate how a community can come together to support one another.” The City is proud to have these talented young students as a part of our community.
Santa Clarita is a member of Sister Cities International and has two international Sister Cities in Tena, Ecuador and Sariaya, Philippines. Sister Cities International is a non-profit citizen diplomacy network based in Washington, D.C. and was formed in 1956 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to create and strengthen partnerships between the United States and international communities, one individual, one community at a time. To learn more about Santa Clarita’s Sister Cities Program, please visit scvipsantaclarita.org or email SisterCities@santa-clarita.com.
“Stronger than Ever” poem by Saugus High School’s Sydney Hooper.
The County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, the L.A. County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS), and the Commission on Human Relations jointly announced Thursday the launch of the “L.A. vs Hate” initiative to report and end incidents of hate and hate crimes in L.A. County.
The Santa Clarita Library and the Southern California Chapter of the Historical Novel Society are teaming up once again to present a virtual panel Traveling Through the Ages on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 6:30 p.m.
With its campuses largely closed to students and the public during the fall 2020 semester, College of the Canyons will make a wide range of student services available remotely to support learning while also helping to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Santa Clarita City Hall was among multiple locations across the country illuminated by purple and gold lights Wednesday to celebrate the 19th Amendment and the 100th anniversary of women’s constitutional right to vote.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 58 new deaths and 1,642 new cases of COVID-19, with a total of 5,269 cases and 53 deaths reported among Santa Clarita Valley residents since the pandemic began.
At its next meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Los Angeles County Community Advisory Committee for Chiquita Canyon Landfill will address Notices of Violations of the landfill's Conditional Use Permit and air quality standards for surrounding communities.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 51 new deaths and 989 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. This is the first time the number of reported new cases has been under 1,000 since the beginning of June. In mid-to-late July, the daily reported number of new cases was around 3,200 cases per day.
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States! This important milestone is a time for us to reflect upon and commemorate the efforts of women across our nation, who were crucial factors in the implementation of the 19th amendment.
Three victims of Jeremy Haggerty, the ex-Hart District basketball coach who is serving nine years in prison for lewd acts upon children and sexual battery, are now suing the former coach and his former employer, the William S. Hart Union High School District.
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, announced Tuesday that Don McCoy has been named Park President of Santa Clarita-based theme parks Six Flags Magic Mountain, Hurricane Harbor-LA, and Hurricane Harbor in Phoenix.
To help ensure the health and safety of the small number of students in classes that will conduct activities on CSUN’s campus — and the small percentage of employees who work on-site — the university has instituted a system of safety protocols and cleaning procedures that help minimize the risks.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced the launch of a new series of virtual panels for members and the public, as a part of its Academy Aperture 2025 equity and inclusion initiative, called “Academy Dialogues: It Starts with Us,” with conversations about race, ethnicity, gender, history, opportunity and the art of filmmaking.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of its COVID-19 Resource Webinar Series, in partnership with L.A. County Board of Supervisor Chair Kathryn Barger, to bring the full SCV business community relevant and important COVID resources.
