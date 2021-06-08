Valencia Town Center Launches In-Motion Art Exhibit

The Town Center Art Space, located on the second floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center, has announced their new art exhibit — In Motion, by artist Daryl Bibicoff.

This series expresses Bibicoff’s passion for movement by connecting viewers with his existential beliefs. In this art exhibit, Bibicoff hopes to express the visual harmonization of everyday social and political levels through sharing peaceful moments without barriers.

Bibicoff, a former marathon runner and cyclist, interweaves his passion with art. “In the beginning, my In Motion art originated from one word, which I repeated throughout my Master’s program in Art,”’ says Bibicoff. “That word being movement.”

Bibicoff says his In Motion series of paintings and digital art visually expresses how he has not been able to hit the “not so fast” button in life. Be sure to visit his eight by 10-foot freestanding arc titled “People Thriving with Rainbow Colors in Motion,” along with other colorful pieces showcasing his artistic fervor.

This exhibit is in conjunction with Santa Clarita Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, “Reading Colors Your World.” Explore a world of colors around Santa Clarita with wonderful programs and prizes from June 1 through July 23. All programs will be held in a variety of formats this summer, including onsite locations, local parks or online, quick pick-ups, and more. All programs and events are free and open to all ages! Register online at SCVSummerReading.com or visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Events for more details.

The In Motion exhibit will be available for viewing until August 3, 2021. For more information about the exhibit, please visit santaclaritaarts.com or contact Sydney Adam at sadam@santa-clarita.com.

