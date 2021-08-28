header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
97°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 27
1933 - Atholl McBean elected president of The Newhall Land and Farming Company [link]
Atholl McBean
Valencia vs. Quartz Hill Football Game Cancelled, Team Searching for Last Minute Matchup
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
| Friday, Aug 27, 2021
Valencia High Head Coach Larry Muir during practice on 081221. Dan Watson/The Signal
 

The Valencia Vikings game against the Quartz Hill Royals was canceled Friday due to an unspecified COVID-19 issue involving the Royals. Kickoff had been set for 7 p.m. Friday.

“Tonight’s game vs QHHS football has just been cancelled,” the Vikings announced on their Twitter account. “Currently looking for a game to replace it. We will travel. DM if interested.”

The last-minute notice left the Valencia squad in search of a matchup any way they could find one Friday, including social media. The game was set to be the Vikings’ first of the year.

“We’re scrambling for another game right now,” said Vikings head coach Larry Muir.

The Vikings will soon determine whether they will get to play their first home game of the season on the road, or wait one more week.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Valencia vs. Quartz Hill Football Game Cancelled, Team Searching for Last Minute Matchup

Valencia vs. Quartz Hill Football Game Cancelled, Team Searching for Last Minute Matchup
Friday, Aug 27, 2021
The Valencia Vikings game against the Quartz Hill Royals was canceled Friday due to an unspecified COVID-19 issue involving the Royals. Kickoff had been set for 7 p.m. Friday.
FULL STORY...

West Ranch Girls’ Volleyball Competes at Ann Kang Invitational in Hawaii

West Ranch Girls’ Volleyball Competes at Ann Kang Invitational in Hawaii
Friday, Aug 27, 2021
The West Ranch Wildcats were one of eight schools invited to the Ann Kang Invitational Volleyball Tournament, which invites some of the top varsity girls’ teams in the country and is one of the largest volleyball tournaments in the state of Hawaii.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Resident Set to Represent Team USA in Tokyo’s Paralympics

Santa Clarita Resident Set to Represent Team USA in Tokyo’s Paralympics
Thursday, Aug 26, 2021
Kevin Mather, 39, will be the Santa Clarita Valley’s lone representative in the Paralympics this week, as he’s set to compete in recurve archery for Team USA starting Thursday in Japan.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Football Optimistic For Upcoming Season

Cougars Football Optimistic For Upcoming Season
Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021
The College of the Canyon Cougars are ready to play football after missing an entire season due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 9: Triumph Foundation’s Annual Wheelchair Baseball Tournament

Oct. 9: Triumph Foundation’s Annual Wheelchair Baseball Tournament
Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021
Triumph Foundation, a Valencia-based nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, is hosting its Over-the-Line Wheelchair Baseball Tournament at the Barry A. Sanders Sports Field on Saturday, Oct. 9.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Valencia vs. Quartz Hill Football Game Cancelled, Team Searching for Last Minute Matchup
The Valencia Vikings game against the Quartz Hill Royals was canceled Friday due to an unspecified COVID-19 issue involving the Royals. Kickoff had been set for 7 p.m. Friday.
Valencia vs. Quartz Hill Football Game Cancelled, Team Searching for Last Minute Matchup
West Ranch Girls’ Volleyball Competes at Ann Kang Invitational in Hawaii
The West Ranch Wildcats were one of eight schools invited to the Ann Kang Invitational Volleyball Tournament, which invites some of the top varsity girls’ teams in the country and is one of the largest volleyball tournaments in the state of Hawaii.
West Ranch Girls’ Volleyball Competes at Ann Kang Invitational in Hawaii
D.A. Declines Case Against Sand Canyon Trespassing Suspect; No Case Presented Against Retired Detective Who Shot Him
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has declined to file a case against the man accused of trespassing in a Sand Canyon neighborhood earlier this year, and D.A. officials said there had been no case presented to them regarding the retired detective who shot him.
D.A. Declines Case Against Sand Canyon Trespassing Suspect; No Case Presented Against Retired Detective Who Shot Him
Cierzan Returns to Court, Receives Future Court Date for Murder Case Proceedings
A man accused of killing his uncle and removing his body from a Saugus home returned to court on Thursday.
Cierzan Returns to Court, Receives Future Court Date for Murder Case Proceedings
Oct. 16: Child & Family Center to Host Purple Palooza 5K Color Walk
The Santa Clarita Child & Family Center will host the Purple Palooza 5k Color Walk on the morning of Oct. 16 to mark National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Oct. 16: Child & Family Center to Host Purple Palooza 5K Color Walk
City Receives Prestigious ‘Achievement of Excellence in Procurement’ Award
The city of Santa Clarita has been awarded the prestigious 26th Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement® award from the National Procurement Institute, Inc. for the 11th time in recognition of the city's purchasing policies and practices.
City Receives Prestigious ‘Achievement of Excellence in Procurement’ Award
Today in SCV History (Aug. 27)
1933 - Atholl McBean elected president of The Newhall Land and Farming Company [link]
Atholl McBean
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County to Bolster Contact Tracing Efforts; SCV Cases Total 33,344
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 31 new deaths and 3,266 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 33,344 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County to Bolster Contact Tracing Efforts; SCV Cases Total 33,344
Santa Clarita Resident Set to Represent Team USA in Tokyo’s Paralympics
Kevin Mather, 39, will be the Santa Clarita Valley’s lone representative in the Paralympics this week, as he’s set to compete in recurve archery for Team USA starting Thursday in Japan.
Santa Clarita Resident Set to Represent Team USA in Tokyo’s Paralympics
L.A. County Parks & Rec Debuts 24-Hour Online Registration System
Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation is debuting its new 24-hour online registration system, ActiveNet.
L.A. County Parks & Rec Debuts 24-Hour Online Registration System
Former Teacher Who Taught Flute Clinics at SCV Schools Sentenced to More Than 15 Years for Production of Child Porn
A former music teacher in Southern California who contracted with several schools, including some in the Santa Clarita Valley, to teach music to children was sentenced Thursday to 183 months in federal prison for producing child pornography.
Former Teacher Who Taught Flute Clinics at SCV Schools Sentenced to More Than 15 Years for Production of Child Porn
Local Eighth-Grader Pays it Forward With Eagle Scout Project
It wasn’t hard for Santa Clarita resident and eighth-grader Miranda Sotelo to come up with the perfect community service project.
Local Eighth-Grader Pays it Forward With Eagle Scout Project
L.A. County’s Animal Care, Control Seeking Volunteers for Dog Play Group
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, which includes Castaic Animal Care Center, is recruiting volunteers.
L.A. County’s Animal Care, Control Seeking Volunteers for Dog Play Group
Message from L.A. County Mental Health Director in Light of Recent News Concerning Afghanistan
The recent events in Afghanistan and their mental health ramifications for our military community remind us that there are challenges beyond the pandemic.
Message from L.A. County Mental Health Director in Light of Recent News Concerning Afghanistan
Santa Clarita Resident Raises Awareness About Health of Imported Dogs
When Santa Clarita resident Gina Moradzadeh adopted Penny, a pup rescued from the streets of Mexico, she never expected that what appeared to be a healthy dog would be anything but.
Santa Clarita Resident Raises Awareness About Health of Imported Dogs
Today in SCV History (Aug. 26)
1926 - Sheriff's Substation No. 6 dedicated in Newhall [story]
substation
Santa Clarita Transit Has More Than A Dozen Drivers Out For Third Day In A Row
City of Santa Clarita Transit bus drivers representing nearly 20% of total driver assignments for a typical weekday said COVID-19 related reasons required them to call out from work Wednesday. 
Santa Clarita Transit Has More Than A Dozen Drivers Out For Third Day In A Row
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Two Additional Deaths; SCV Totals 32,631 Cases
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two additional death Wednesday from COVID-19, bringing the hospital total to 159 since the start of the pandemic
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Two Additional Deaths; SCV Totals 32,631 Cases
Free Parking And More Being Offered To COC Students For 21/22 School Year
College of the Canyons announced Wednesday that students can expect more programs and features from the college for the coming school year. 
Free Parking And More Being Offered To COC Students For 21/22 School Year
“10 By 10” Varity Night Returns To The MAIN
The City of Santa Clarita is excited to welcome back “10 by 10” Variety Night at The MAIN starting next month. 
“10 By 10” Varity Night Returns To The MAIN
SCV Sheriff’s Deputies Seek Help In Finding Kidnapping Suspect
The Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man suspected of kidnapping in Canyon Country, Thursday Aug 5. 
SCV Sheriff’s Deputies Seek Help In Finding Kidnapping Suspect
Federal Indictment: Tick Fire Remains Connected To MS-13 Murders
A federal indictment unsealed in court Tuesday expresses investigators’ belief the skeletal remains found in the Tick Fire burn area are connected to a series of 2019 murders attributed to international street gang MS-13. 
Federal Indictment: Tick Fire Remains Connected To MS-13 Murders
Local Girl Scouts’ Works To Be Rocketed To The International Space Station
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles announced today that five girls, including one from Canyon Country, will have their work soar into space.
Local Girl Scouts’ Works To Be Rocketed To The International Space Station
City Library Returns ‘Food For Fines’ Program This September
The Santa Clarita Public Library is partnering with local organizations to provide for those in need throughout our community with Food For Fines.
City Library Returns ‘Food For Fines’ Program This September
%d bloggers like this: