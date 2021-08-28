Valencia vs. Quartz Hill Football Game Cancelled, Team Searching for Last Minute Matchup

The Valencia Vikings game against the Quartz Hill Royals was canceled Friday due to an unspecified COVID-19 issue involving the Royals. Kickoff had been set for 7 p.m. Friday.

“Tonight’s game vs QHHS football has just been cancelled,” the Vikings announced on their Twitter account. “Currently looking for a game to replace it. We will travel. DM if interested.”

The last-minute notice left the Valencia squad in search of a matchup any way they could find one Friday, including social media. The game was set to be the Vikings’ first of the year.

Tonight’s game vs @qhhsfootball has just been cancelled. Currently looking for a game to replace it. We will travel. DM if interested. @latsondheimer — Valencia Vikings Football (@VHSVikingsFB) August 27, 2021

“We’re scrambling for another game right now,” said Vikings head coach Larry Muir.

The Vikings will soon determine whether they will get to play their first home game of the season on the road, or wait one more week.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...