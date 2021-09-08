header image

September 8
1946 - Dedication of newly constructed William S. Hart High School [story]
dedication
Valencia Woman’s Battle with Rare Disease Rallies Loved Ones to Raise Awareness, Money
| Wednesday, Sep 8, 2021
Los Angeles County
Joan and Her Husband Bill at the Pacific Whale Foundation/ Photo courtesy of Lori Russum

A Valencia woman’s struggle with a rare disorder has brought her friends and family together to raise awareness and money to help others dealing with the same struggle, and they are inviting the community to help.

Joan Bradt has been battling Guillain-Barré Syndrome, or GBS, since March 2021. Several weeks after retiring from her job at Northrup Grumman, Bradt came down with GBS and was completely paralyzed; her diaphragm also became paralyzed, forcing her to be on a ventilator, according to Lori Russum, a close family friend of Bradt.

Similar to ALS, GBS uses the body’s immune system to attack the patient’s nervous system. Bradt’s particular form of GBS–known as acute motor-sensory axonal neuropathy–attacks both motor and sensory nerves, according to the National Library of Medicine.

“Although she is showing some improvement, she has a very, very long way to go yet”, said Suzy Namba, Bradt’s sister.  “Her sensory nerves are beginning to heal which means she now feels a lot of pain (Yippee! Is this an improvement?), and although she cannot move her arms, she can apply minimal resistance in her arms, which means she is having some motor nerve healing.”

Bradt’s friends have been helping her family by providing meals and helping her husband, but are now looking to help others battling GBS by hosting their own leg of the GBS-CIDP International Walk & Roll Event, with their GBS charity group, Joanie’s Village.

“Research funding for innovation, quicker diagnosis and better treatments does not meet the need”, Namba said.    “Lori Russum, and I are organizing a ‘Walk & Roll’ fundraiser on September 12 in Joanie’s home city, Santa Clarita, to support the GBS-CIDP Foundation International.”

According to GBS-CIDP Foundation International, walking for the cause is a way to raise awareness and show support. Since 2016, over $400,000 has been raised to fully fund seven grant programs, as well as other initiatives that support those with the disease; this includes diagnoses, treatments, and biomarker screenings.

Since they began taking donations, Joanie’s Village has raised just under $6,000 for GBS-CIDP Foundation International.

Locally, Bradt’s family and friends will be holding their walk & roll in person and virtually through Zoom to raise money for Joanie’s Village.  The in-person event will be held at Valencia Glen Park in Santa Clarita, located at 23750 Via Gavola. The meet-up will be under the trees next to the street. There will be games, snacks and a group photo that will be mounted to a canvas to decorate the park, according to Namba.

For those who can not attend in person, Namba encourages joining them on Zoom and taking a walk around the block or their own local park; those who participate this way are also encouraged to send a photo of the walk to Namba.

The event will begin at 9 a.m.; those planning to attend in person are asked to arrive early at 8:45 a.m. Those attending online can join using Zoom, with the meeting ID: 971 880 3539 and passcode: i5eZaa.

For more information or to send your photos for the event, email Namba at snamba56@gmail.com or through her number (916) 995-6864. To donate to the charity visit their donation page for Joanie’s Village.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Case Rate in L.A. Decreases In Non-School Settings; SCV Cases Total 34,443
Wednesday, Sep 8, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 49 new deaths and 2,006 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,443 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Wednesday, Sep 8, 2021
A Valencia woman's struggle with a rare disorder has brought friends and family together to raise awareness and money to help others dealing with the same struggle, and are inviting the community to help.
FULL STORY...
Rep. Garcia Covers Concerns Foreign And Domestic In Telephone Townhall
Wednesday, Sep 8, 2021
Rep. Garcia Covers Concerns Foreign And Domestic In Telephone Townhall
Questions at the Santa Clarita Valley telephone townhall hosted by Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, Friday afternoon covered a variety of issues, including Afghanistan, COVID-19, elections, domestic terrorism, homelessness, domestic violence funding and rental assistance. 
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Case Rate in L.A. Decreases In Non-School Settings; SCV Cases Total 34,443
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 49 new deaths and 2,006 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,443 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Valencia Woman’s Battle with Rare Disease Rallies Loved Ones to Raise Awareness, Money
A Valencia woman's struggle with a rare disorder has brought friends and family together to raise awareness and money to help others dealing with the same struggle, and are inviting the community to help.
Rep. Garcia Covers Concerns Foreign And Domestic In Telephone Townhall
Questions at the Santa Clarita Valley telephone townhall hosted by Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, Friday afternoon covered a variety of issues, including Afghanistan, COVID-19, elections, domestic terrorism, homelessness, domestic violence funding and rental assistance. 
Rep. Garcia Covers Concerns Foreign And Domestic In Telephone Townhall
Deputy DA Files Lawsuit Against Gascón
A Santa Clarita Valley-based deputy district attorney announced Tuesday he has filed a defamation lawsuit against Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, alleging his boss has called him derogatory names that negatively impacted him both professionally and personally.  
Deputy DA Files Lawsuit Against Gascón
SCV’s Heritage Junction Becomes New Home For Original Southern Pacific Caboose
A Southern Pacific caboose is now latched to the 1900 steam locomotive at Heritage Junction in William S. Hart Park. The 1942 caboose was set on the tracks adjacent to the Saugus Train Depot Tuesday afternoon following a short journey from Filmore.  
SCV’s Heritage Junction Becomes New Home For Original Southern Pacific Caboose
Full-Auto Weapons, Magazines And Drugs Recovered In Surveillance Operation
A surveillance operation and investigation carried out in North Hollywood, but connected to a previous incident in Valencia, led to deputies reportedly recovering a number of weapons, high-capacity magazines, drugs and other contraband, officials said in a statement distributed Tuesday.  
Full-Auto Weapons, Magazines And Drugs Recovered In Surveillance Operation
Today in SCV History (Sept. 8)
1946 - Dedication of newly constructed William S. Hart High School [story]
dedication
Mission Orchestra Begins Inaugural Season
Mission Orchestra opens its doors tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 7:00 p.m. for all interested players in and around the Santa Clarita Valley.
Mission Orchestra Begins Inaugural Season
Cougars Best Antelope Valley in Season Opener
After 18 months of practice and preparation, College of the Canyon Cougars quarterback Colton Doyle’s first touchdown, a 50-yard hail mary to wide receiver Tim Wiggins, was erased by an illegal chop block.
Cougars Best Antelope Valley in Season Opener
National Science Foundation Awards COC’s STEM Program $1.49M Grant
College of the Canyons has received a $1,493,379 grant award from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to fund a new scholarship program to increase retention, transfer, and graduation rates among science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) majors in key student populations, including Black, Latinx, women, first-generation college students, and low-income students.
National Science Foundation Awards COC’s STEM Program $1.49M Grant
Filming This Week in Santa Clarita: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘Star Trek Picard,’ 7 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 10 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 6 - Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021:
Filming This Week in Santa Clarita: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘Star Trek Picard,’ 7 More Productions
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting in City Council Chambers, Thursday, Sept. 9, at 6:00 p.m.
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
Caltrans Issues Traffic Advisory for I-5 Between Castaic/Lebec Area
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that some lanes will be closed at night on Interstate 5 in northern Los Angeles County for pavement work through late 2021.
Caltrans Issues Traffic Advisory for I-5 Between Castaic/Lebec Area
Foster Youth Nonprofit Marks End of Summer With Annual Camping Retreat
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence ended the summer with its annual retreat in Big Bear, designed to create camaraderie, experiences and inspiration among the organization’s local foster youth.
Foster Youth Nonprofit Marks End of Summer With Annual Camping Retreat
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 161st Death; SCV Cases Total 34,360
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 161 since the pandemic began, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 161st Death; SCV Cases Total 34,360
Caltrans Announces Yet Another I-210 Full Closure
The California Department of Transportation announces another a 55-hour weekend full closure of westbound Interstate 210 in Sylmar for paving work.
Caltrans Announces Yet Another I-210 Full Closure
Today in SCV History (Sept. 7)
1933 - Birth of the late John Fuller, local banker, co-founder of Henry Mayo Hospital, and VP of CalArts [obituary]
John Fuller
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,293; Public Health Shares Statistics from the Last 7 Days
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 11 new deaths and 1,540 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,293 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,293; Public Health Shares Statistics from the Last 7 Days
Sept. 9: SCVi to Host Virtual Information Session On Dual Language Immersion For Grades TK-3
SCVi, iLEAD’s founding school serving learners in grades TK through 12, invites families and interested members of the community to a Virtual Information Session on its newly expanded Dual Language Immersion Program (Spanish/English) for grades TK-3 on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m.
Sept. 9: SCVi to Host Virtual Information Session On Dual Language Immersion For Grades TK-3
Child & Family Center CEO Announces Retirement, Board to Search for Successor
The Child & Family Center's Board of Directors announced it will create a CEO search committee to help find possible candidates who could supersede Joan Aschoff, PsyD, after she announced her intended retirement at their September meeting.
Child & Family Center CEO Announces Retirement, Board to Search for Successor
Hart District Governing Board Approves Two New Administrators
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of two new assistant principals, Tanis Burleson and Jason Marshall.
Hart District Governing Board Approves Two New Administrators
Sept. 8: Free Drive-Thru Food Distribution Scheduled in Castaic
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office is again partnering with the L.A. Regional Food Bank to host a free food distribution event at Castaic Lake Wednesday.
Sept. 8: Free Drive-Thru Food Distribution Scheduled in Castaic
Garcia, Congressional Staff Help Evacuate More Than 100 Americans, Allies from Afghanistan
More than 100 people have departed Afghanistan in the last three weeks with the support of Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, whose office has helped or is in the process of helping nearly 300 people evacuate the country.
Garcia, Congressional Staff Help Evacuate More Than 100 Americans, Allies from Afghanistan
Today in SCV History (Sept. 6)
1975 - Saugus High School opens [yearbook]
1976 yearbook photo
