Valencia’s Lundgren Management Adjusts to Pandemic Challenges
| Saturday, Mar 21, 2020
lundgren management

Valencia-based Lundgren Management Construction Management & Consulting sent a letter to clients and partners expressing the company’s commitment to helping fight the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter from the general contractor’s Program and Client Services Vice President Shawn Fonder follows:

To our clients and partners,

The global pandemic that the world is facing has had a growing impact on our daily lives and like all businesses, we have had to adjust to the challenges we now face. But together, we will persevere.

We are grateful for the health professionals and the Center for Disease Control for their guidance, as well as the many first responders that are being deployed, and Lundgren Management will continue to follow the advice of these experts in order to keep our employees, partners, clients, and community safe.

Lundgren Management has taken steps to limit social interaction and stop the spread of COVID-19. We have implemented strict sanitation policies of all workstations and our employees are encouraged to wash their hands frequently using soap and warm water. We have converted all in-person meetings to phone calls and video meetings, and we have eliminated all non-essential travel for our employees. Our lines of communication with each other and with you will remain open as we all navigate these uncertain times together.

Our goal is always to provide you with excellent service and that has not wavered. Our partners and clients are our main focus and we will continue to work to exceed your expectations.

Lundgren Management is proud of the clients and partners that we work with and we are sending our most heartfelt thoughts and support to you all during this difficult time.

Sincerely,

Shawn Fonder
Vice President, Program and Client Services
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
All County Park Amenities Now Off Limits
All Los Angeles County outdoor park amenities where people can congregate closed effective midnight Saturday, according to Parks Department officials.
All County Park Amenities Now Off Limits
LA County Saturday: Cases Up 20% on Day, 2 New Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday confirmed two additional deaths and 59 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the county.
LA County Saturday: Cases Up 20% on Day, 2 New Deaths
Study Shows How Long COVID-19 Lives on Cardboard, Metal, Plastic
The study suggests that people may acquire the coronavirus through the air and after touching contaminated objects. Scientists discovered the virus is detectable for up to three hours in aerosols, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.
Study Shows How Long COVID-19 Lives on Cardboard, Metal, Plastic
FDA OK’s First COVID-19 Rapid Testing Tool (Video)
Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the first emergency use authorization for a point-of-care COVID-19 diagnostic for the Cepheid Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2 test, made by Cepheid of Sunnyvale, California.
FDA OK’s First COVID-19 Rapid Testing Tool (Video)
Pomona’s Sheraton Fairplex Designated a County Quarantine Site
L.A. County has entered into an agreement with Fairplex to use the Sheraton Fairplex Hotel as temporary housing for individuals who may have been ordered to isolate or quarantine by the Department of Public Health due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Pomona’s Sheraton Fairplex Designated a County Quarantine Site
State Requisitioning Gear, Leasing Hospitals to Fight Coronavirus (Video)
March 21, 2020 - Governor Gavin Newsom today directed more than $42 million in emergency funding to expand California’s health care infrastructure and secure equipment and services to support California’s response to COVID-19.
State Requisitioning Gear, Leasing Hospitals to Fight Coronavirus (Video)
SCV Markets Open Early for Seniors, Higher-risk Shoppers (Update)
Several SCV markets are now opening their doors early or otherwise providing special shopping hours for seniors and other high-risk customers.
SCV Markets Open Early for Seniors, Higher-risk Shoppers (Update)
Boys & Girls Clubs Seek Public Help to Lobby Congress
Congress just passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and now are now considering a third Coronavirus bill which could benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America and other charitable organizations. Your elected officials need to hear directly from you.
Boys & Girls Clubs Seek Public Help to Lobby Congress
SCV Religious Community Switches to Online-based Services
As of Sunday, March 15, religious centers throughout the Santa Clarita Valley fully transitioned from in-person services and meetings to online.
SCV Religious Community Switches to Online-based Services
Newsom Sends National Guard to Distribute Food, Protect Vulnerable
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the deployment of California National Guard members to provide short-term food security to isolated and vulnerable Californians.
Newsom Sends National Guard to Distribute Food, Protect Vulnerable
California Saturday: 20% More Cases; Total 1,224 Positives, 23 Deaths
California now has 1,224 confirmed cases, with 23 deaths associated with COVID-19 to date.
California Saturday: 20% More Cases; Total 1,224 Positives, 23 Deaths
WHO Busts Coronavirus COVID-19 Myths, Misinformation
In light of dangerous myths and misinformation circulating about the coronavirus COVID-19, the World Health Organization has created a "myth-busters" webpage to present the facts.
WHO Busts Coronavirus COVID-19 Myths, Misinformation
SCV Saturday: Henry Mayo Confirms 2 New Cases
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed two additional COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley Saturday afternoon, which resulted in one patient being hospitalized.
SCV Saturday: Henry Mayo Confirms 2 New Cases
UPS: No More Physical Signature Necessary
Now, your UPS Driver will confirm the recipient has taken possession of these packages without asking anyone to sign manually.
UPS: No More Physical Signature Necessary
FDA Warns of Fake COVID-19 Home Test Kits
The FDA and FTC jointly issued warning letters to Vital Silver, Quinessence Aromatherapy Ltd., Xephyr, LLC doing business as N-Ergetics, GuruNanda, LLC, Vivify Holistic Clinic, Herbal Amy LLC, and The Jim Bakker Show.
FDA Warns of Fake COVID-19 Home Test Kits
Newsom Expands Vote-by-Mail for May 12 Smith/Garcia Runoff Election
Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on Friday to permit vote-by-mail procedures to be used in the May 12 special elections including the 25th Congressional District runoff, protecting public health and safety during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Newsom Expands Vote-by-Mail for May 12 Smith/Garcia Runoff Election
Burials Continue at National Cemeteries, But Services Don’t
All U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) national cemeteries are open and will continue to provide interments for Veterans and eligible individuals. However, effective March 23, committal services and the rendering of military funeral honors will discontinue until further notice.
Burials Continue at National Cemeteries, But Services Don’t
Today in SCV History (March 21)
1837 - Ysabel Varela born in Placerville; became second wife (and widow) of SCV landowner Ygnacio del Valle. [story]
Ysabel del Valle
L.A. County Friday: 6 Cases in Santa Clarita Valley, 292 Overall
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 61 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon, including the sixth in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Friday: 6 Cases in Santa Clarita Valley, 292 Overall
LA County Public Schools Chief Calls for Closure Extension to May 5
Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools Debra Duardo on Friday announced her recommendation to extend the closure of all public schools until Tuesday, May 5, 2020, to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
LA County Public Schools Chief Calls for Closure Extension to May 5
Medi-Cal, CalFresh, CalWORKS, General Relief Payments OK in March, April, May
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services, in accordance with Governor Newsom's Executive Order, will issue Medi-Cal, CalFresh, CalWORKs and General Relief benefit payments without interruption for the months of March, April and May 2020.
Medi-Cal, CalFresh, CalWORKS, General Relief Payments OK in March, April, May
LA County Calls Eviction Moratorium in Unincorporated Areas
Los Angeles County has called a residential and commercial eviction moratorium through the end of May per executive order by Supervisor Kathryn Barger in her role as Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.
LA County Calls Eviction Moratorium in Unincorporated Areas
Army Deploys All-Out Effort to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic
Army researchers are working to rapidly develop and test experimental vaccines to combat COVID-19, the Army secretary said Friday in a Pentagon briefing.
Army Deploys All-Out Effort to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic
