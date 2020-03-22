Valencia’s Lundgren Management Adjusts to Pandemic Challenges

Valencia-based Lundgren Management Construction Management & Consulting sent a letter to clients and partners expressing the company’s commitment to helping fight the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter from the general contractor’s Program and Client Services Vice President Shawn Fonder follows:

To our clients and partners,

The global pandemic that the world is facing has had a growing impact on our daily lives and like all businesses, we have had to adjust to the challenges we now face. But together, we will persevere.

We are grateful for the health professionals and the Center for Disease Control for their guidance, as well as the many first responders that are being deployed, and Lundgren Management will continue to follow the advice of these experts in order to keep our employees, partners, clients, and community safe.

Lundgren Management has taken steps to limit social interaction and stop the spread of COVID-19. We have implemented strict sanitation policies of all workstations and our employees are encouraged to wash their hands frequently using soap and warm water. We have converted all in-person meetings to phone calls and video meetings, and we have eliminated all non-essential travel for our employees. Our lines of communication with each other and with you will remain open as we all navigate these uncertain times together.

Our goal is always to provide you with excellent service and that has not wavered. Our partners and clients are our main focus and we will continue to work to exceed your expectations.

Lundgren Management is proud of the clients and partners that we work with and we are sending our most heartfelt thoughts and support to you all during this difficult time.

Sincerely,

Shawn Fonder

Vice President, Program and Client Services