header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 13
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story]
Pacific Telephone
Valencia’s Pets Global Donates Food for Rescue Train Anniversary
| Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
Rescue Train

Pets Global, Inc., the Valencia-based maker of Zignature and Fussie Cat premium dog and cat food, has donated 4,000 pounds of pet food for the Rescue Train’s Saturday, Feb. 15 Mobile Pet Assistance Event.

Rescue Train, a Los Angeles based animal welfare organization dedicated to saving animals and keeping pets with their families, marks the 10th anniversary of its “Keep Your Pet” shelter intervention program with a Mobile Pet Assistance Event happening on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Church of Religious Science in North Hollywood.

The church of Religious Science is located at 3281 W 6th St., Los Angeles, CA 90020.

The event aims to connect vulnerable and low income pet owners who live in the San Fernando Valley to flea treatment, spay/neuter services and other critical resources.

Jose Bonita Pet PantryPet owners who have been affected by the recent fires are also welcome to attend the “Love is in the air” themed event to receive valuable information, supplies and pet food.

The “Keep Your Pet” program, launched on Valentine’s Day 2015, helps prevent animals from entering shelters by empowering low income senior citizens and homeless pet owners with alternative options other than surrendering their pets. By providing over 20,000 services to companion animals, including veterinary assistance, spay/neuter support, pet food and behavioral guidance.

“The Rescue Train began as an adoption-focused organization, but this journey has opened our eyes to the heartbreaking reality that during times of crisis, many pet owners believe surrendering their pets is the only way to get them the care they can’t currently provide,” said Lisa Young, Executive Director of The Rescue Train. “In truth, these families don’t lack love they lack resources. The Keep Your Pet Project was created to address these challenges at their root, offering a lifeline to those in need. Knowing that we’ve helped keep cherished pets at home, where they belong, is the heart of our mission.”

Learn more about how The Rescue Train at https://www.therescuetrain.org/.

For more information on Pets Global Inc. visit https://pets-global.com/.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Valencia’s Pets Global Donates Food for Rescue Train Anniversary

Valencia’s Pets Global Donates Food for Rescue Train Anniversary
Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
Pets Global, Inc., the Valencia-based maker of Zignature and Fussie Cat premium dog and cat food, has donated 4,000 pounds of pet food for the Rescue Train's Saturday, Feb. 15 Mobile Pet Assistance Event.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 13: Jersey Mike’s All-Day Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch

Feb. 13: Jersey Mike’s All-Day Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
Jersey Mike’s is hosting an all-day fundraiser, at all seven Santa Clarita Valley locations, for Carousel Ranch’s 11th Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Campaign.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 21-March 23: SCAA to Showcase Pet Palooza Art Show

Feb. 21-March 23: SCAA to Showcase Pet Palooza Art Show
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will showcase the group art show, Pet Palooza, Friday, Feb. 21-Sunday, March 23 with an opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 22, 5-8 p.m.
FULL STORY...

ARTree Receives Grant, Facilitating Nest Program

ARTree Receives Grant, Facilitating Nest Program
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
ARTree Community Arts Studio has been awarded a city of Santa Clarita Community Services and Arts Grant for 2025, which will allow it to offer its popular Nest: Healing Art Studio program an additional day each month for a year.
FULL STORY...

March 29: JCI Get Real: Adulting 101 Seeks Sponsors

March 29: JCI Get Real: Adulting 101 Seeks Sponsors
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
Junior Chamber International of Santa Clarita has announced the return of Get Real: Adulting 101, a fun and interactive financial education simulation for high school juniors and seniors.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Valencia’s Pets Global Donates Food for Rescue Train Anniversary
Pets Global, Inc., the Valencia-based maker of Zignature and Fussie Cat premium dog and cat food, has donated 4,000 pounds of pet food for the Rescue Train's Saturday, Feb. 15 Mobile Pet Assistance Event.
Valencia’s Pets Global Donates Food for Rescue Train Anniversary
March 8: SCV Eco Alliance Eco-Film Festival at COC
The SCV Eco Alliance will hold its second EcoFilm Festival at College of the Canyons, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 8.
March 8: SCV Eco Alliance Eco-Film Festival at COC
Feb. 18: Noche Sabrosa Social Dancing at Madre Oaxacan Restaurant
Madre Oaxacan Restaurant & Mezcaleria will host Noche Sabrosa, a social dancing event, 9:30 p.m.- midnight Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 27007 McBean Parkway, Valencia CA 91355.
Feb. 18: Noche Sabrosa Social Dancing at Madre Oaxacan Restaurant
Joann Fabrics to Close 500 Stores, Including Santa Clarita Location
Joann Inc. has announced it will close 500 of its 800 stores nationwide, including the Joann Fabrics and Crafts store in Santa Clarita at 26583 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Joann Fabrics to Close 500 Stores, Including Santa Clarita Location
Feb. 20: AAA Santa Clarita Japan Travel Show
The American Automobile Association of Santa Clarita will host a Japan Travel Show, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at 23770 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita CA 91355.
Feb. 20: AAA Santa Clarita Japan Travel Show
LASD Seeks Person of Interest in Murder of CalArts Student Menghan Zhuang
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is seeking a person of interest in the death of Menghan Zhuang, a 23-year-old student at California Institute of the Arts.
LASD Seeks Person of Interest in Murder of CalArts Student Menghan Zhuang
Today in SCV History (Feb. 13)
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story]
Pacific Telephone
Zignature Launches Employee Giving Program
Zignature, a Valencia based leader in meat-first, limited-ingredient dog food, recently launched its Employee Feed Alternative Giving Program.
Zignature Launches Employee Giving Program
Feb. 22: Helen Hunt Jackson Returns to Rancho Camulos Reenactment
Experience Helen Hunt Jackson’s Jan. 23, 1882 visit to Rancho Camulos which inspired her to include this vestige of the Californio lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel Ramona.
Feb. 22: Helen Hunt Jackson Returns to Rancho Camulos Reenactment
Weather Alert: Prepare For And Stay Safe During Rainy Weather
The National Weather Service has issued a high-risk alert for significant road flooding and burn scar debris flows in areas recently affected by fires.
Weather Alert: Prepare For And Stay Safe During Rainy Weather
Feb. 19: Chamber Hosts After Hours Mixer at FastSigns Santa Clarita
Connect with local business owners and industry leaders at 2025's second Business After Hours Mixer.
Feb. 19: Chamber Hosts After Hours Mixer at FastSigns Santa Clarita
COC Foundation to Honor Marlee Lauffer with 2025 Silver Spur Award
The College of the Canyons Foundation has named Marlee Means Lauffer as the recipient of the prestigious 2025 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of her longtime support of the college and community service in the Santa Clarita Valley.
COC Foundation to Honor Marlee Lauffer with 2025 Silver Spur Award
Apply for Disaster CalFresh and Receive Food Assistance Before February 19
After the significant challenges due to the Palisades, Eaton, Hughes and other wildfires in the region, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo is working to ensure access to the vital resources needed now and in the months to come.
Apply for Disaster CalFresh and Receive Food Assistance Before February 19
L.A. County One-Stop Rebuilding Shop Now Serving Eaton Fire Survivors
A one-stop rebuilding shop established by Los Angeles County to help Eaton Fire survivors’ recovery efforts opened its doors this week and is now serving the public. 
L.A. County One-Stop Rebuilding Shop Now Serving Eaton Fire Survivors
Feb. 14: Glide Into Valentine’s Day Fun at The Cube’s Sweetheart Skate
Celebrate Valentine’s Day in the coziest way, bundled up at The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, for a romantic Sweetheart Skate.
Feb. 14: Glide Into Valentine’s Day Fun at The Cube’s Sweetheart Skate
Feb. 13: Jersey Mike’s All-Day Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Jersey Mike’s is hosting an all-day fundraiser, at all seven Santa Clarita Valley locations, for Carousel Ranch’s 11th Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Campaign.
Feb. 13: Jersey Mike’s All-Day Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Mustangs Finish Mid-Pack to Begin Spring Season
The Master's University men's and women's golf teams began their spring season in the West Coast Classic, hosted by Lewis & Clark College at Victoria Club in Riverside Tuesday, Feb. 11. Both squads finished their respective tournaments in the middle of the pack, with the men's team finishing in sixth and the women's team finishing in fifth.
Mustangs Finish Mid-Pack to Begin Spring Season
Mustangs Blaze Bright at Sunshine Open
The track and field teams for The Master's University stepped back on the line on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Sunshine Open Invitational in Santa Barbara. Multiple school records fell and qualifying times were hit in the Mustangs' second meet of the 2025 indoor season.
Mustangs Blaze Bright at Sunshine Open
Canyons Earns First Win, 5-4 over Ventura
College of the Canyons women's tennis began Western State Conference play by claiming its first victory, a 5-4 result over visiting Ventura College on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Cougar Courts.
Canyons Earns First Win, 5-4 over Ventura
Today in SCV History (Feb. 12)
1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized (merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944) [story]
Mint Canyon School
Public Health Advisory for Those Residing Near Burned Structures
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is reminding residents about the dangers associated with fire debris and issuing a Public Health Advisory for individuals residing within 250 yards of a burned structure or parcel within or near the Palisades and Eaton burn areas.
Public Health Advisory for Those Residing Near Burned Structures
Feb. 13: NWS Issues Flash Flood Watch for SCV
The National Weather Service has issued a flash food watch for the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday, Feb. 13. The watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. Rain is expected throughout Southern California.
Feb. 13: NWS Issues Flash Flood Watch for SCV
Big Fourth Quarter Gives Lady Mustangs the Win
The Master's University women's basketball team scored 28 points in the fourth quarter and held Benedictine Mesa to just 11 to come from behind and beat the Redhawks 70-58 Saturday, Feb. 8 in The MacArthur Center.
Big Fourth Quarter Gives Lady Mustangs the Win
Feb. 13: Arts Commission Agenda Includes Sidewalk Poetry, City Events
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission Feb. 13 meeting agenda includes overviews of the 2026 Sidewalk Poetry project and city of Santa Clarita 2025 events schedule.
Feb. 13: Arts Commission Agenda Includes Sidewalk Poetry, City Events
SCVNews.com