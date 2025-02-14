Valencia’s Pets Global Donates Food for Rescue Train Anniversary

Pets Global, Inc., the Valencia-based maker of Zignature and Fussie Cat premium dog and cat food, has donated 4,000 pounds of pet food for the Rescue Train’s Saturday, Feb. 15 Mobile Pet Assistance Event.

Rescue Train, a Los Angeles based animal welfare organization dedicated to saving animals and keeping pets with their families, marks the 10th anniversary of its “Keep Your Pet” shelter intervention program with a Mobile Pet Assistance Event happening on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Church of Religious Science in North Hollywood.

The church of Religious Science is located at 3281 W 6th St., Los Angeles, CA 90020.

The event aims to connect vulnerable and low income pet owners who live in the San Fernando Valley to flea treatment, spay/neuter services and other critical resources.

Pet owners who have been affected by the recent fires are also welcome to attend the “Love is in the air” themed event to receive valuable information, supplies and pet food.

The “Keep Your Pet” program, launched on Valentine’s Day 2015, helps prevent animals from entering shelters by empowering low income senior citizens and homeless pet owners with alternative options other than surrendering their pets. By providing over 20,000 services to companion animals, including veterinary assistance, spay/neuter support, pet food and behavioral guidance.

“The Rescue Train began as an adoption-focused organization, but this journey has opened our eyes to the heartbreaking reality that during times of crisis, many pet owners believe surrendering their pets is the only way to get them the care they can’t currently provide,” said Lisa Young, Executive Director of The Rescue Train. “In truth, these families don’t lack love they lack resources. The Keep Your Pet Project was created to address these challenges at their root, offering a lifeline to those in need. Knowing that we’ve helped keep cherished pets at home, where they belong, is the heart of our mission.”

Learn more about how The Rescue Train at https://www.therescuetrain.org/.

For more information on Pets Global Inc. visit https://pets-global.com/.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...