[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
69°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 14
1874 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Valencia Auto Center Reopens to Robust Sales
| Thursday, May 14, 2020
Valencia Auto Center

After nearly eight weeks of auto dealership showrooms forced to close due to restrictive state and local orders pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, dealerships in the Valencia Auto Center reopened their doors on Friday, May 8. Weekend sales numbers communicated to the Santa Clarita Auto Dealers Association reported 245 units sold over the weekend, a difference of only one unit from the same weekend in 2019.

“I’ve been in the car business almost all my life. I never could have imagined dealership showrooms being ordered to close,” said Don Fleming, president of the Association regarding the stay-at-home orders implemented statewide in March. “Navigating the constantly changing business landscape of the past two months has been challenging. Car dealers had to change their business practices overnight creating hardships due to the unclear rules and uncertainty.”

On March 19, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay at home order to protect the health and well-being of Californians and to establish consistency across the state in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. With that order, auto dealership parts and service departments were classified as essential services and could remain open, but sales departments were not. Stage 2 of the governor’s reopening phase allowed auto dealerships to resume sales operations starting last Friday, with the implementation of additional safety and hygiene protocols.

“When the showrooms closed, most sales staff were laid off. With the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) availability and dealership doors open again, sales teams have now been able to come back to work,” Fleming commented. “The number of cars sold this past weekend was the closest thing to normal we’ve experienced so far.”

“This is a great piece of positive news that provides encouragement we may be entering our new normal,” said Holly Schroeder, president and CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation. “With the auto center as a major generator of sales tax revenue for the City of Santa Clarita, the dealers strong reopening weekend is an economic indicator that demand is there, and residents understand the importance of supporting local businesses.”

Auto sales and leases for the Valencia Auto Center totaled $7,036,337 in sales tax in 2018 representing 21.7% of the City’s sales tax revenue. Over the past 12 years (2007-2018), vehicle sales in the association have generated over $69 million in tax dollars. Those dollars help fund parks, trails, open space, community entertainment, new roads, and additional sheriff patrols.

Across the nation, Memorial Day, which this year falls on Monday, May 25, historically has the highest weekend auto sales volume of the year. “We look forward to helping buyers relieve much of the pent-up demand for autos in the weeks and months ahead,” Fleming stated.

About Santa Clarita Automobile Association
Formed in 1998, the Santa Clarita Auto Dealers Association is a 501(c)4 organization that promotes the dealerships within the Valencia Auto Center, encourages Santa Clarita residents to keep tax dollars local, and supports local nonprofit organizations. The Association is comprised of 13 dealerships within the Valencia Auto Center with a total of 24 brands making it one of the largest auto centers in Southern California.

About Valencia Auto Center
The Valencia Auto Center is one of the largest auto centers in Southern California representing 24-brands and located in one magic mile — Creekside Road, Magic Mountain Blvd., and Valencia Blvd. – in the city of Santa Clarita. For more information, visit www.ValenciaAutoCenter.com.

Participating Dealers in the Santa Clarita Auto Dealers Association:

AutoNation Chevrolet Valencia

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Valencia

AutoNation Ford Valencia

AutoNation Honda Valencia

Frontier Toyota

Hello Nissan of Valencia

Infiniti of Valencia

Kia of Valencia

Mercedes-Benz of Valencia

Parkway Hyundai

Parkway Cadillac, Buick, GMC

Valencia Acura

Valencia BMW
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
05-14-2020 Valencia Auto Center Reopens to Robust Sales
05-12-2020 SCV Chamber’s Ivan Volschenk Appointed to Countywide Economic Resiliency Taskforce
05-12-2020 SCV Water Virtual Open House Now Available Online
05-12-2020 SCV Businesses Discuss Their New Normal
05-11-2020 Needham Ranch Phase 1 Land Sales Complete; Phase 2 to Begin
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
03-23-2020 Valencia Developer FivePoint Posts Pre-COVID19 Earnings
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
error : cannot receive stock quote information
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Beaches Reopen With Restrictions
(CN) - A mix of masked and unmasked people crowded Los Angeles County beaches Wednesday after officials reopened the over 70 miles of waterfront for some activities such as running, walking and swimming but picnicking, sunbathing and gathering in groups all remain prohibited.
L.A. County Beaches Reopen With Restrictions
Valencia Auto Center Reopens to Robust Sales
After nearly eight weeks of auto dealership showrooms forced to close due to restrictive state and local orders pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, dealerships in the Valencia Auto Center reopened their doors on Friday, May 8.
Valencia Auto Center Reopens to Robust Sales
Today in SCV History (May 14)
1874 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Garcia ‘Ready’ as Smith Concedes Special Election
Republican Mike Garcia said he's "ready to go to work" after apparently defeating Democratic opponent Christy Smith in Tuesday's Special Election for the 25th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Garcia ‘Ready’ as Smith Concedes Special Election
California Wednesday: 71,141 Cases, 2,934 Deaths
California has had 71,141 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,934 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.
California Wednesday: 71,141 Cases, 2,934 Deaths
L.A. County Wednesday: 851 Cases in SCV; 7th Death at Henry Mayo
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 1,264 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 new deaths, with 851 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a seventh death reported at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
L.A. County Wednesday: 851 Cases in SCV; 7th Death at Henry Mayo
Guessing vs. Knowing | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
How do you know the business, office space or beauty salon will protect you from getting exposed? How do you know whether you are safe, and therefore your loved ones are safe? You don’t.
Guessing vs. Knowing | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Santa Clarita to Send Letter Opposing Safer-at-Home Order Extension
With a projected $10 million revenue loss for Santa Clarita, the City Council is sending a letter to Los Angeles County expressing opposition to any additional extensions of its safer-at-home order that expires Friday, which has kept people in quarantine and temporarily closed multiple businesses since March.
Santa Clarita to Send Letter Opposing Safer-at-Home Order Extension
Motion Picture Academy Names 2020 Grant Recipients
The Academy Foundation of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday the 96 grant recipients of its 2020 FilmCraft and FilmWatch programs, including recipients of the emergency grant funds announced last month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Motion Picture Academy Names 2020 Grant Recipients
County Sees Spike in Dog Bites with Kids Home from School
With kids home from school due to pandemic-related closures, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has seen an alarming increase in the reporting of dog bites to children.
County Sees Spike in Dog Bites with Kids Home from School
U.S. Census Deadline Extended to October 2020
As Los Angeles County residents stay inside to stop the spread of COVID-19, they now have the deadline extended until October of this year to complete the 2020 Census.
U.S. Census Deadline Extended to October 2020
Supes Vote to Block LASD Closures of 2 Stations
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to direct the Sheriff to immediately cease the closures of the Altadena and Marina del Rey stations, as recently announced by the Sheriff’s Department.
Supes Vote to Block LASD Closures of 2 Stations
L.A. County Kicks Off Emergency Rental Assistance Program
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors authorized the Los Angeles County Development Authority to utilize Community Development Block Grant Program coronavirus response funds to create and administer the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
L.A. County Kicks Off Emergency Rental Assistance Program
DA Charges LAFD Captain with Crashing into Parked Car, Fleeing Scene
A Los Angeles Fire Department captain who resides in Saugus has been charged with crashing into a parked car and fleeing the scene, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
DA Charges LAFD Captain with Crashing into Parked Car, Fleeing Scene
State Health Officials OK Reopening of Some Office Workspaces, Museums
Office workspaces where teleworking is not possible, outdoor museums and limited personal services such as car washes, dog-grooming and landscaping have been OK'd by state health officials for reopening as part of Stage 2.
State Health Officials OK Reopening of Some Office Workspaces, Museums
Today in SCV History (May 13)
1825 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall born in Saugus, Mass. [read/watch]
Henry M. Newhall
GOP’s Garcia Wins Local House Race
Republican Mike Garcia has defeated Democrat Christy Smith in the special election for 25th Congressional District.
GOP’s Garcia Wins Local House Race
Update: County Clarifies Extension of Stay-at-Home Order
Barbara Ferrer, public health director for Los Angeles County and 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued statements Tuesday afternoon clarifying earlier remarks from the Board of Supervisors meeting regarding the extension of Stay-at-Home orders.
Update: County Clarifies Extension of Stay-at-Home Order
No More Scruffy | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Now that I wear scrubs and look like a healthcare professional in public, I get “thumbs up” and “thank you” all the time. Occasionally, someone will point at their skin and ask me how to treat their rash!
No More Scruffy | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
SCV Chamber’s Ivan Volschenk Appointed to Countywide Economic Resiliency Taskforce
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday Ivan Volschenk, managing partner for Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber, has been appointed to the Small Business Working Group that will report to the Los Angeles Countywide Economic Resiliency Taskforce.
SCV Chamber’s Ivan Volschenk Appointed to Countywide Economic Resiliency Taskforce
L.A. County Tuesday: 33,180 Cases; 795 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 961 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 new deaths, with 795 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Tuesday: 33,180 Cases; 795 in SCV
COC Summer Registration Underway
Running from June 8 - Aug. 13, College of the Canyons will be offering a robust summer schedule of four sessions to continue assisting students with reaching their goals during this unprecedented time.
COC Summer Registration Underway
Newsom Announces Increase in State’s Testing Capacity
SACRAMENTO – As a result of California scaling up its COVID-19 testing capacity in recent weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that more than 1 million diagnostic tests for the virus have been conducted statewide.
Newsom Announces Increase in State’s Testing Capacity
California Tuesday: 69,382 Cases, 2,847 Deaths
SACRAMENTO - California has had 69,382 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,847 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Tuesday.
California Tuesday: 69,382 Cases, 2,847 Deaths
%d bloggers like this: