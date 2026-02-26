The origins of Valentine’s Day are murky. But it is thought to have been made a holiday in the fifth century when Pope Gelasius outlawed the pagan celebration of Lupercalia. It became associated with romance in the Middle Ages when it was believed that Feb. 14 was the start of birds’ mating season.

The oldest Valentine on record is from 1415. Charles, Duke of Orleans, wrote it to his wife while he was a political prisoner in the Tower of London.

today more than 1 billion people worldwide observe Valentine’s Day in some form, with approximately 144 million people in the United States celebrating with hearts and flowers. Participation is also highest among urban populations aged 18–35 in countries like China, Japan, the United Kingdom and India.

Like this: Like Loading...