Valladares Announces Committee Assignments for Legislative Session

California State Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) announced her eight committee assignments for the 2025-26 legislative session, including being asked to serve as Vice-Chair of the Committee on Governmental Organization, the Health Committee and the Committee on Revenue and Taxation.

Her other committee assignments include the Transportation Committee, the Judiciary Committee and the Committee on Business, Professions and Economic Development. She has also been appointed to the Joint Legislative Audit Committee and the Joint Committee on Rules.

“I am deeply grateful to Senate President Pro Tem Mike McGuire and Senate Republican Leader Brian Jones for entrusting me with these critical committee assignments,” said Valladares. “With my work on these committees, I will continue to focus on California’s most pressing challenges, including tackling our state’s affordability crisis and supporting small businesses across the state.”

Valladares will also continue to work on all issues important to Californians, including improving public safety, increasing access to a quality education and assisting veterans across the state. On her first day in office, she introduced the Home for Heroes Act to exempt disabled veterans from property taxes and SB 17, which would make money earned from tips exempt from income tax.

Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares represents the 23rd Senate District, serving communities in the Santa Clarita Valley, the Antelope Valley and the Victor Valley. She is the first Republican Latina to serve in both the Assembly and the Senate.

