Valladares’ Bill Increases Penalties for State of Emergency Crimes

Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R–Santa Clarita) announced that her legislation, Senate Bill 571, has been signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.

The new law increases criminal penalties for offenses committed against victims during a declared state of emergency, including crimes such as impersonating first responders and looting.

“Protecting our most vulnerable isn’t just our duty, it’s a moral mandate,” said Valladares. “I’m proud this vital legislation is now law.”

Valladares authored the bill in response to disturbing incidents during recent wildfires, where criminals exploited chaotic conditions by impersonating emergency personnel to gain access to disaster-stricken areas and looting homes.

“During the recent fires, we saw criminals preying on victims, looting homes and even impersonating first responders,” Valladares said. “Let there be no doubt: predators who exploit the desperate and defenseless will face serious consequences. This behavior will not be tolerated. Justice will be swift, certain, and uncompromising.”

SB 571 is a bipartisan effort, jointly authored by Senator Bob Archuleta (D–Pico Rivera) and Senator Jesse Arreguin (D–Berkeley).

“Government’s first and most essential responsibility is to protect its citizens, especially those who are most vulnerable,” said Valladares. “This new law sends a clear and unmistakable message: anyone who preys on disaster victims will be held accountable. I’m grateful to my colleagues in the Legislature for supporting this bill and to the Governor for signing it into law. Together, we are working to restore safety and trust in our communities.”

