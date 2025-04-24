Valladares’ Bill Protecting Fire Victims Passes Public Safety Committee

The California Senate Public Safety Committee approved Senate Bill 571, authored by Senator Suzette Valladares (R–Santa Clarita), that would increase California’s criminal penalties for perpetrators seeking to take advantage of victims during a state of emergency.

The new bill will make it a felony to loot and enhances the penalty for impersonating first responders during a state of emergency. The bipartisan bill is also jointly authored by Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera) and Senator Jesse Arreguin (D-Berkeley).

“During the recent fires we saw criminals preying on victims of the fires by looting and even impersonating first responders to gain access to impacted properties,” said Valladares. “This kind of criminal activity that further victimizes Californians at their most vulnerable must not be tolerated and these opportunistic criminals must be deterred and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Specific penalty enhancements of SB 571 include:

﻿

Enhancing the crime of looting by making it a felony only. The bill would additionally expand the definition of looting to include the 180 days after the termination of a state of emergency or local emergency.. Additionally, the bill removes judicial discretion to limit or reduce related sentencing.

SB 571 also establishes a new crime of fraudulently impersonating a first responder in an area subject to an evacuation order, with option to prosecute the crime as felony.

The bill will next be heard in Senate Appropriations Committee.

“It is government’s responsibility to protect our communities and most vulnerable residents. This new law will help protect victims from opportunistic criminals, and ensure that our emergency responders can do their work without interference,” said Valladares.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...