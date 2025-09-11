Valladares’ Bill to Legalize Cleaner, Cheaper Fuel Heads to Governor’s Desk

Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita), co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus, announced that the Caucus’ priority legislation to allow the sale of a cleaner and more affordable fuel blend known as E15, has successfully passed through the California Legislature and is now headed to Governor Gavin Newsom for his signature.

Valladares authored AB30 with other members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.

E15, a blend of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline, has been used safely and effectively across the nation for over a decade. It burns cleaner than traditional fuels and offers drivers a cost-effective alternative at the pump. California remains the only state in the nation that has yet to permit the sale of E15 — a distinction that AB 30 aims to change.

“As we work toward California’s ambitious clean energy goals, we must prioritize affordability,” said Valladares. “California’s sky-high taxes and excessive regulations have created an affordability crisis that’s impacting families across the state. AB 30 is a commonsense, bipartisan solution that helps reduce fuel costs while advancing cleaner energy options. The price of gas affects everything from commuting to the cost of groceries. I urge the Governor to sign this bill swiftly and bring California in line with the rest of the nation, delivering both environmental benefits and much-needed economic relief to our residents.”

If signed into law, AB 30 will pave the way for California to join the 49 other states where E15 is already available, offering consumers more choice and better value at the pump.

