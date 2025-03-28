Valladares Calls for Streamlining Process for Underground Power Lines

In response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s recent executive order removing California Environmental Quality Act requirements for undergrounding utility lines in wildfire-impacted areas of Los Angeles County, California State Senator Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) has called for this exemption to be applied statewide.

Valladares issued the following statement:

“The Governor’s action is a step in the right direction, but it doesn’t go far enough,” said Valladares. “The wildfire risk posed by overhead power lines isn’t limited to just one region—it’s a statewide crisis. If streamlining the process for undergrounding power lines is necessary to protect communities already ravaged by fire, then it’s necessary to protect all Californians by preventing the next potentially devastating disaster.”

California has seen firsthand the devastating consequences of above-ground power infrastructure sparking wildfires, yet bureaucratic delays continue to slow critical efforts to move these lines underground. Senator Valladares has introduced SB 252 to permanently remove CEQA barriers that hinder these life-saving projects across the state.

We cannot allow red tape to stand in the way of fire prevention, I hope the Governor will support my bill to ensure that all communities, not just those recently impacted by wildfires, can take proactive steps to prevent future disasters.”﻿

