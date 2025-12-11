Valladares Hosts High Desert Education Roundtable

This week Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) continued her “District Dialogues” series with an education roundtable, bringing together school superintendents from across the High Desert.

The group discussed shared priorities and opportunities for collaboration between state government and local education leaders.

“Our local schools are adapting to tremendous growth and unique challenges,” said Valladares. “It is vital that we work together at the state and local level, to be sure every student, no matter their background or zip code, has access to a high-quality education, in a safe learning environment and with pathways to good careers.”

The discussion focused on education funding, program implementation and expanding career opportunities for every student.

Valladares discussed the need to expand opportunities for high tech and skilled trade education for local students. She also shared her ongoing efforts to expand Career Technical Education opportunities for students throughout California.

“Workforce readiness starts in the classroom,” said Valladares. “Our job at the state level is to help districts expand programs that open doors for students and allow them to pursue their skills and dreams with meaningful, good paying careers.”

The group also discussed state policies that affect school governance, funding processes and interagency coordination, with a focus on the importance of flexibility and clarity surrounding district budgeting and program implementation.

The ongoing “District Dialogues” series brings together community, civic and industry stakeholders to address the issues that matter most to constituents throughout the 23rd Senate District.

Like this: Like Loading...