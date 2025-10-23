Valladares Hosts Public Safety Day Prison Tour, First Responder Roundtable

Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R–Santa Clarita) continued her District Dialogue Listening Tour with a focused Public Safety Day, which included a visit to the Federal Correctional Complex Victorville and a virtual roundtable with local first responders.

The Public Safety Day was part of the Senator’s ongoing effort to connect directly with residents, community leaders and public safety professionals to better understand the challenges they face and how state policy can more effectively support them.

“Our law enforcement officers and first responders are the backbone of public safety,” said Valladares. “They protect our neighborhoods, respond in times of crisis and work tirelessly under pressure. As someone from a law enforcement family, I am a proud and vocal supporter of those who wear the uniform.”

During the Federal Correctional Complex Victorville tour, Valladares was joined by Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R–Palmdale) and the visit included a stop at the inmate education facility and a briefing from prison officials on how current policies are impacting both staff and inmates.

Later, Valladares brought together first responders from across the district for a virtual roundtable featuring representatives from local sheriff’s departments, the California Highway Patrol and fire agencies.

The conversation centered on public safety priorities, crime trends and how state policy can better support those on the front lines.

Discussions also included concerns about illicit marijuana operations, fires linked to lithium battery storage facilities, and the need for stronger safeguards to combat sex trafficking ahead of the upcoming Global Games and Olympics.

Valladares also shared updates on key legislation she authored this year, including:

SB 571 – Increases penalties for impersonating a first responder and looting during a declared emergency.

SB 221 – Expands the definition of stalking to include threats or harm to pets, service animals, or emotional support animals.

AB 310 – Requires youth sports organizations to ensure coaches are CPR-certified, trained to use AEDs and equipped with a cardiac emergency response plan.

With the Legislature adjourned until January, Valladares is using the interim to meet with constituents, business owners and local leaders throughout the district. The District Dialogues series will continue into the fall.

